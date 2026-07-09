UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía Releases New Version of VECTOR Autopilot Software

UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, a Spanish company that specializes in guidance, navigation, and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, announced the release of software version 9.2, introducing enhanced interoperability, modularity, and multi-domain operational capabilities.

Version 9.2 further strengthens coordinated multi-domain UxV operations, enabling interaction between aerial and maritime platforms. The navigation and control system supports heterogeneous UAV-USV swarms, including shared situational awareness and cooperative behaviors across air and sea domains.

In the maritime domain, version 9.2 incorporates advanced navigation, safety, and mission capabilities, combining detect-and-avoid functions adapted from UAV operations with AlS-based situational awareness. This enables safe navigation in complex maritime environments, including during critical phases such as approach, launch, and recovery.

VECTOR autopilots v9.2 include: