UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía Releases New Version of VECTOR Autopilot Software
UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, a Spanish company that specializes in guidance, navigation, and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, announced the release of software version 9.2, introducing enhanced interoperability, modularity, and multi-domain operational capabilities.
Version 9.2 further strengthens coordinated multi-domain UxV operations, enabling interaction between aerial and maritime platforms. The navigation and control system supports heterogeneous UAV-USV swarms, including shared situational awareness and cooperative behaviors across air and sea domains.
In the maritime domain, version 9.2 incorporates advanced navigation, safety, and mission capabilities, combining detect-and-avoid functions adapted from UAV operations with AlS-based situational awareness. This enables safe navigation in complex maritime environments, including during critical phases such as approach, launch, and recovery.
VECTOR autopilots v9.2 include:
- Coordinated multi-domain operations: Supports UAV-USV swarms with shared situational awareness and cooperative behaviors across air and sea domains.
- Interoperability-driven autonomy: Open architecture enables integration with third-party payloads, C2 systems, and Al-based decision-making software.
- Mission autonomy: Fully autonomous mission execution with dynamic updates, enabling adaptation to changing conditions.
- Precision guidance capabilities: Supports advanced missions such as loitering munitions with high-precision terminal guidance.
- Maritime navigation and safety: Detect-and-avoid capabilities combined with AlS-based situational awareness for safe operations.
- Robust heading estimation and fault-tolerant architecture.
- Flexible mission execution: Advanced waypoint actions, multiple onboard mission plans, and adaptive control algorithms.