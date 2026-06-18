 
New Wave Media

June 18, 2026

OMS Confirms Ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests for USV Elite

Credit: OMS Group

Credit: OMS Group

OMS Group (OMS) provided an update on the ongoing Sea Acceptance Tests (SAT) for USV Elite, its long range DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV), currently being conducted off the South of France. The SAT program is demonstrating seakeeping characteristics and strong early results on deepwater multibeam echosounder performance, supporting OMS’s strategy to scale long-range uncrewed survey capabilities globally.

The SAT campaign is focused on validating vessel handling, stability, systems integration, operational controls and survey performance under representative offshore conditions. Early observations confirm that USV Elite delivers stable line keeping and platform behaviour suitable for continuous offshore survey operations over extended missions.

A key component of the program is the verification of the Kongsberg EM124 deepwater multibeam echosounder suite. Initial results demonstrate robust full-swath bathymetric acquisition capability aligned with the requirements of full ocean-depth cable route survey operations. The programme also continues to validate end-to-end integration between vessel systems and survey payloads, supporting OMS’s operating model for reliable deepwater data acquisition.

In parallel, OMS highlighted the sustainability advantages of uncrewed offshore operations. Compared with conventional crewed survey vessels, USVs typically require lower fuel consumption, supporting reducing carbon emissions and a lower the offshore footprint, while maintaining offshore-grade survey performance.

OMS confirmed that SAT results will support final operational procedures and deployment planning ahead of regional mobilization in early Q4 2026. 

Related News

CCGS Amundsen. Credit: Amundsen Science

Breaking the Ice on Arctic Research

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

Credit: DSC Dregde

Digging Deeper: Challenges and Trends in the Dredging Industry

Dredging, like all sectors of the maritime industry, is experiencing rapid evolution, accelerated by increased demand and diverse challenges.

Robert Vasiluth. Credit: Robert Vasiluth.

Planting the Seeds of Inspiration: Eelgrass Restoration

When Robert Vasiluth was a child, his Uncle Gill would always encourage him to make a difference in the world while they played checkers…

U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office conducts a hydrographic survey by launching an unmanned surface vessel, supported by a Bahrain Coast Guard escort, in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Credit: Official U.S. Navy photo

A Double-Sided Trident: Dual-Use Environmental Data Underpins Subsea Defense

On December 15, 2016, the USNS Bowditch, a Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey vessel, was operating approximately 50 nautical…

Source: HII

U.S. Navy Selects HII USV to Advance to At-Sea Testing

The U.S. Navy has selected HII’s ROMULUS unmanned surface vessel to advance to the at-sea testing phase of the Medium Unmanned…

© SUBCO

Firmus, SUBCO to Build Bernacchi-1 Subsea Fiber Option Connection

Firmus and SUBCO announced a landmark agreement to build a new submarine fiber optic cable connecting Tasmania to mainland Australia…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Future of Sonar Processing
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Purser

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news