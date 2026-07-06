KONGSBERG Supplies Technology Suite for NIOZ RV Anna Weber-van Bosse

KONGSBERG has supplied a comprehensive package of advanced ocean science and navigation technologies for RV Anna Weber-van Bosse, the new ocean research vessel owned and operated by Royal Netherlands Institute for Sea Research (NIOZ).

Christened on the island of Texel in early March, the 80-meter newbuild has been outfitted with a range of innovations including HiPAP acoustic positioning systems, EM304 and EM2040 multibeam echosounders, TOPAS sub-bottom profiling technology, advanced echosounders for water column observation, and Seapath inertial navigation systems.

The solutions will deliver a vast range of high-resolution data, and operational stability, helping scientists conduct vital research into climate change, ocean circulation, marine biodiversity, and more.

The RV Anna Weber-van Bosse has been designed to house up to 30 scientists in ‘a floating lab’ capable of operating everywhere from tropical seas to the edges of Arctic ice. Equipped with sophisticated sensors, underwater robotics capability and real-time data connections, the vessel allows scientists to observe and analyze ocean processes with unprecedented accuracy.

KONGSBERGs technology will enable the team to build a comprehensive picture of the ocean environment, combining bathymetric mapping, geological imaging and acoustic sensing in single mission workflows. Meanwhile, advanced inertial navigation systems will ensure that, even in demanding conditions, data can be collected with absolute precision, confidence and safety.

RV Anna Weber-van Bosse, which is named after pioneering marine biologist Anna Weber-van Bosse (1852–1942), has been built to replace previous Dutch research ship RV Pelagia. NIOZ is celebrating its 150th year of operations this year.