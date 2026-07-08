 
New Wave Media

July 8, 2026

Greensea IQ to Provide Four Bayonet 250 AUGVs for the Marine Corps

© Greensea Systems, Inc.

© Greensea Systems, Inc.

Greensea Systems, Inc., (Greensea IQ), has received a $3.7 million dollar task order from the United States Marine Corps for the procurement of four additional Bayonet 250 Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) to further support the Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) Family of Systems, which is a capability for mine countermeasures and subsea threat mitigation in the littoral battle space. This task order for the delivery of additional systems is issued under the existing multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract. 

The Bayonet 250 is the adaptable workhorse of the AUGV lineup. Bayonet AUGVs are the only commercially-ready unmanned amphibious robot that can navigate from deep ocean through the surf zone and onto land, a capability that alows operation across seabed, littoral, and coastal environments. Powered by Greensea IQ Core open-architecture autonomy software with Bayonet Workspace, the Bayonet 250 AUGV is purpose-built for high-risk unmanned subsea reacquisition and threat neutralization missions.

Bayonet AUGVs are part of the larger Greensea IQ Bayonet portfolio, a technology stack of remote navigation packages, mission execution software, and training simulators. 

Related News

© ACUA Ocean

ACUA Ocean USV Collects 100 Hours of Continuous Multi-Domain Data

ACUA Ocean's Mk1 USV PIONEER has successfully completed a five-day remotely operated offshore demonstration, validating persistent…

Nauticus Robotics Eliminates $4M Debt

Houston-based Nauticus Robotics has strengthened its balance sheet through a debt-for-equity exchange that eliminates approximately…

© Ocean Research Project

Explorer to Attempt Solo Unassisted Nonstop Circumnavigation of the Arctic Ocean

On June 25, solo sailor, explorer, researcher, and founder of the nonprofit Ocean Research Project, Matt Rutherford, will depart from Aasiaat…

One of four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles displayed at the Philippine Navy’s Naval Operating Base Subic (Credit: U.S. Embassy in the Philippines)

US Supplies Autonomous Drones to Boost Philippine Maritime Surveillance

The United States has transferred four Ocean Aero Triton autonomous underwater and surface vehicles (AUSVs) to the Armed…

CCGS Amundsen. Credit: Amundsen Science

Breaking the Ice on Arctic Research

Deck machinery, such as winches, launch and recovery systems, and cranes, can transform almost any vessel into a floating laboratory…

Credit: DSC Dregde

Digging Deeper: Challenges and Trends in the Dredging Industry

Dredging, like all sectors of the maritime industry, is experiencing rapid evolution, accelerated by increased demand and diverse challenges.

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Purser

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news