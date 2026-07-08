Greensea IQ to Provide Four Bayonet 250 AUGVs for the Marine Corps

Greensea Systems, Inc., (Greensea IQ), has received a $3.7 million dollar task order from the United States Marine Corps for the procurement of four additional Bayonet 250 Autonomous Underwater Ground Vehicles (AUGVs) to further support the Littoral Explosive Ordnance Neutralization (LEON) Family of Systems, which is a capability for mine countermeasures and subsea threat mitigation in the littoral battle space. This task order for the delivery of additional systems is issued under the existing multi-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract.

The Bayonet 250 is the adaptable workhorse of the AUGV lineup. Bayonet AUGVs are the only commercially-ready unmanned amphibious robot that can navigate from deep ocean through the surf zone and onto land, a capability that alows operation across seabed, littoral, and coastal environments. Powered by Greensea IQ Core open-architecture autonomy software with Bayonet Workspace, the Bayonet 250 AUGV is purpose-built for high-risk unmanned subsea reacquisition and threat neutralization missions.

Bayonet AUGVs are part of the larger Greensea IQ Bayonet portfolio, a technology stack of remote navigation packages, mission execution software, and training simulators.