Nauticus Robotics Seeks Ocean Sensing Opportunities with Aquanaut Platform

Nauticus Robotics, Inc., a provider of autonomous subsea robotics and software solutions, announced that it is actively pursuing opportunities to support next-generation autonomous ocean sensing infrastructure through its Aquanaut platform.

As governments, research institutions, and commercial organizations seek improved methods for monitoring the world's oceans and critical subsea infrastructure, autonomous robotic systems can reduce the cost and complexity of deploying, inspecting, maintaining, and monitoring persistent subsea sensing networks. These networks have the potential to provide continuous streams of environmental and geophysical data while enabling greater visibility into changing ocean conditions and critical subsea assets.

The world's oceans remain significantly under-sensored despite their increasing importance to environmental stewardship, offshore energy, subsea communications, scientific research, national security, and critical infrastructure protection. This presents an opportunity for autonomous subsea robotics to support the deployment and long-term operation of continuous ocean sensing infrastructure, creating a new class of persistent underwater monitoring capabilities. Recent advances in distributed fiber optic sensing, autonomous robotics, artificial intelligence, and subsea communications are enabling continuous ocean monitoring at a scale and cost that was previously impractical.

Nauticus Robotics is currently participating in multiple collaborative proposal efforts with government agencies, commercial organizations, and academic institutions to evaluate future autonomous subsea sensing solutions. These opportunities include government- and commercially-sponsored feasibility studies focused on the deployment, monitoring, and long-term operation of continuous ocean sensing infrastructure. The proposal efforts span multiple geographic regions and are intended to support persistent monitoring of critical subsea infrastructure, environmental conditions, and other emerging ocean intelligence applications.