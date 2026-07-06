 
New Wave Media

July 6, 2026

52-ft. ASV 'Mirage' Splashes

Image courtesy Saronic

Image courtesy Saronic

Saronic launched Mirage, a 52-ft. dual-use Autonomous Surface Vessel (ASV) that joins the 24-ft. Corsair and 180-ft. Marauder as the third flagship platform in Saronic’s growing fleet, and is the latest milestone in a production model delivering autonomous vessels at speed and scale. 

According to Saronic, Mirage went from initial design to launch in under a year, and now begins on-water trials at the company’s privately funded test facility in Galveston, Texas, with the next hull already on the production line at the company’s Austin headquarters. “We launched our first Marauder four weeks ago, and today we’re putting another vessel in the water. This cadence is what our production model was built to deliver,” said Dino Mavrookas, Co-founder and CEO of Saronic. “With Corsair, Mirage, and Marauder now in full production simultaneously, we are delivering a full family of autonomous surface vessels at the speed and scale that makes real adoption possible.”

A Scalable Platform

Mirage is built to extend the reach and capability of manned and unmanned teams across a range of maritime operations. With a top speed of 35+ knots, a range exceeding 2,500 nautical miles, and a payload capacity of 3,500 pounds, Mirage more than doubles the range and payload capacity of Saronic’s 24-ft. Corsair. Operating fully autonomously or under remote human supervision through Saronic’s Echelon command-and-control platform, Mirage supports maritime domain awareness, maritime security, and aerial and surface detection missions.

Mirage inherits the proven reliability, capabilities, and operational lessons refined across Saronic’s family of vessels. The 52-ft. ASV runs on the same core autonomy stack that Saronic has developed and validated through its other vessels. Passive perception and collaborative autonomy capabilities — including navigation, tracking, and detection — are enabled by redundant communications and intuitive control interfaces. Its open, modular architecture enables rapid integration of a wide range of Government-Off-The-Shelf (GOTS) and Commercial-Off-The-Shelf (COTS) hardware and software solutions, including mission payloads, sensor packages, and command-and-control systems, without reengineering the underlying platform. Mirage is operated through Echelon, Saronic’s unified platform for mission planning, simulation, and command-and-control.
Mirage is designed and manufactured at Saronic’s Austin, Texas headquarters, where the company develops its hardware and software as a single integrated system under one roof. The Austin facility has the capacity to produce hundreds of Mirage vessels per year alongside the capacity to produce thousands of Corsair vessels. Work on the next Mirage hull is already underway.

The first Mirage hull recently arrived at Saronic’s test facility in Galveston, Texas, the company’s primary on-water test site on the Gulf Coast, to begin its on-water trials. The Galveston facility is home to one of Saronic’s independently funded testing sites, where the company has rigorously validated its autonomy stack, system reliability, and mission execution with Corsair across real-world maritime conditions. The on-water trials will serve to validate the vessel’s performance across its full design envelope, alongside continued Corsair testing at the site.

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