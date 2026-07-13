 
New Wave Media

July 13, 2026

Phoenix International CURV 7 ROV Completes First Operation Mission

© Phoenix International

© Phoenix International

Phoenix International has announced that the new CURV 7 Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV), developed for the Naval Sea Systems Command Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV), has successfully completed its first operational mission. CURV 7 is the latest evolution in the CURV family of ROV systems that Phoenix has designed, built, and supported for SUPSALV. 

The CURV 7 system consists of the ROV, electro-optic umbilical cable, umbilical traction winch and storage reel, deck hydraulic power unit, operations van, maintenance van, and spares storage van. Powered by six electric thrusters, CURV can maneuver in all six degrees of motion, enabling precise control during complex underwater operations. For specialized missions, the vehicle can be outfitted with customized tool packages, including dredgers, jetters, specialized salvage tools, instrument packages, and other mission-oriented equipment.

Additional testing is planned later this year to further validate the system's capabilities and continue expanding its operational readiness.

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