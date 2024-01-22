DeepOcean Wraps Up Trenching Job in US Gulf of Mexico

Norwegian ocean services provider DeepOcean has completed the burial of a fuel support pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico on behalf of Genesis Energy after introducing its jet trenching system to the United States market.

DeepOcean’s trenching system, UT-1, was used for the burial of a portion of the High Island A5 fuel support pipeline.

On the designated six-inch pipeline sections, the UT-1 met burial requirements that included a three-mile section stretching across the Sabine Pass Fairway that called for the pipeline to be lowered to 10-foot top of product.

The trenching work was conducted from the Volantis subsea construction vessel, which conducted its first job in U.S. waters. The Volantis has been on charter to DeepOcean since 2008.

"We are thrilled to introduce our UT-1 jet trenching system and the Volantis to the U.S. market.

“The UT-1 ensures the integrity and stability of subsea assets, enhancing the overall reliability of subsea infrastructure” said Tony Stokes, president of DeepOcean’s U.S. operation.

DeepOcean's UT-1 is a versatile 2,800hp trencher capable of conducting subsea trenching for cables and pipelines up to 46” in diameter. It can trench products in excess of 3 meters deep, in water depths up to 2,500 meters. It is also capable of carrying out backfill operations to provide further pipeline protection.

Going forward, the Volantis and UT-1 are scheduled for further projects both offshore in the U.S. and globally, offering a wide range of trenching services for subsea pipelines and cables.