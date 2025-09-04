NUWC Division Newport Hosts Change of Command

Capt. Kevin J. Behm became the 72nd commanding officer of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport as he relived Capt. Chad F. Hennings during a change of command ceremony held on Sept. 3.

Behm, a 2004 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, most recently served as the commanding officer of the USS Hartford (SSN 768). His previous submarine tours include the USS Oklahoma City (SSN 723), USS Georgia (SSGN 720), USS Florida (SSGN 728) and USS New Hampshire (SSN 778).

Ashore, he served as shift engineer at the Nuclear Power Training Unit, junior board member on the Pacific Fleet Nuclear Propulsion Examination Board, and chief of operations for the Office of Stockpile Sustainment at the National Nuclear Security Administration.

“It’s a critical time in our nation’s history, especially to work right here at Division Newport,” said Behm, who thanked his wife, Janelle, and three daughters in the audience. “Your work alone is a strong deterrent, for our adversaries know that we stand ready to deliver devastating blows with forces and technology that you all develop and test right here at this compound.

“As your new commanding officer, I am committed to enabling your success, supporting your innovation and leading in a way that reflects the importance of our mission and the excellence of this team. I’m energized by what lies ahead. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries, solve hard problems and deliver the warfighting advantage that our nation needs.”

Rear Adm. Peter D. Small, commander of the Naval Undersea and Surface Warfare Centers and chief engineer for the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), served as the guest speaker. He spoke about Hennings’ five-year tenure at Division Newport, which started at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

“Chad has displayed exemplary leadership and superb foresight as he has seized numerous opportunities to steer a high-visibility organization of thousands of employees through significant and dynamic changes, all while fulfilling our Navy’s mission,” Small said. “It was a daunting task, but Chad has always thrived on hard challenges.”

Hennings, who thanked his wife, Caroline, and children in the audience, has more than three decades of service to the U.S. Navy, including sea tours with the USS Toledo (SSN 769), USS Michigan (SSBN 727) Gold Crew, USS Columbia (SSN 771) and USS Hampton (SSN 767). He also commanded the USS Nevada (SSBN 733) Gold Crew and the USS Pennsylvania (SSBN 735) Blue Crew.

In September 2017, Hennings became an acquisition professional and served with the Columbia-class Submarine Program Office (PMS 397), the Undersea Defensive Weapons Systems Program Office (PMS 415), and the Submarine Acoustic Systems Program Office (PMS 401).

While Hennings will depart as commanding officer at Division Newport, he will continue to work at the warfare center as liaison with the Program Executive Office, Undersea Warfare Systems (PEO UWS), Team Submarine.

“It’s truly been an honor to serve you, the workforce here at Division Newport,” Hennings said. “What you do really matters. You are the backbone of why our adversaries wake up every day and say, ‘Today is not the day to kick the hornets’ nest that is the United States Navy.’ This has been a truly great job that I’ll cherish forever.”