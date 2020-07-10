 
New Wave Media

July 10, 2020

Gibdock Repairs Shearwater Duo

SW Empress (Photo: Gibdock)

Mediterranean shiprepair facility Gibdock reports it completed a two-vessel drydocking and maintenance and repair project for Shearwater GeoServices.

The Gibraltar-based repair and conversion specialist worked on the seismic research vessels Oceanic Sirius, drydocked for 14 days in Dock 1, and SW Empress, which remained in Dock 2 for 26 days before being moved to South Mole for testing and sea trials.

Built in 2011 and sailing under the Norwegian flag, the 12,550-gross tonnage Sirius measures 106 by 28 meters and features solid streamer for accurate data collection. Shearwater’s Empress, also registered to Norway, was built in 2015 and has a gross tonnage of 10,146. The 1A*-ice class vessel is 113 meters long and 26 meters in breadth and has capacity for up to 22 streamers.

On Sirius, electric propulsion motors and generator were replaced and the hull’s antifouling coating was renewed. Meanwhile, Empress received underwater repairs, seismic handling system upgrades and maintenance to pipework and lifesaving appliances. The ship was also rebranded, with its name changed from Polar Empress to SW Empress and its hull repainted in Shearwater colors. Both vessels are now ready to resume operations, performing large-scale three-dimensional surveys in waters around the globe.

According to Richard Beards, Managing Director, Gibdock, the project went smoothly despite the company facing changes to working practices following the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our workforce has done a commendable job, rising to the occasion to prove that we will continue to carry out complex projects on time and within budget even while adhering to new Covid-19 measures,” he says. “In fact, our work on Oceanic Sirius was completed two days ahead of schedule, which shows just how well we have adapted.”

Gibdock noted its work on the two vessels is the latest in a series of projects it has undertaken in the offshore survey segment

