Thursday, December 4, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 4, 2025

Global Efforts Underway to Document Plastic Pollution

The capsules in Greenland are being launched from two Royal Greenland trawlers, Avatoq and Kaassassuk. © Knud Olsen Egede / Royal Greenland

The capsules in Greenland are being launched from two Royal Greenland trawlers, Avatoq and Kaassassuk. © Knud Olsen Egede / Royal Greenland

This week, Greenland launched two “Plastic in a Bottle” capsules to track how plastic pollution travels in the Arctic marine environment.

The effort is the latest from the Plastic in a Bottle project by the Arctic Council’s Working Group on the Protection of the Arctic Marine Environment (PAME). To date, 10 GPS-equipped capsules have been launched.

The initiative is just one of many around the world sparked by concern about marine plastic pollution, because by 2050, it is estimated that the amount of plastic in the world’s oceans will outweigh the fish.

Nearly all seas and oceans are affected by marine litter, much of which reaches them via rivers. The rivers contributing the most waste are the Amur, Hai, Yellow, Yangtze, Pearl, Mekong, and the Ganges and Indus systems in Asia and the Niger and the Nile in Africa.

In addition to riverine inputs, certain extraordinary and catastrophic events — such as the April 2011 tsunami in eastern Japan — carry enormous amounts of debris into the ocean. Fishing and other marine activities are also continuous sources of specific types of litter, such as discarded nets, longlines, buoys, and tires used as boat fenders.

Nuclear tracing

The task of identifying and tracking plastic waste in the ocean is being tackled by nuclear scientists globally as part of the NUclear TEChnology for Controlling Plastic Pollution (NUTEC Plastics), an IAEA initiative launched in 2020. Using nuclear-derived imaging techniques, scientists can identify even the tiniest plastic particles in seawater, beach sand, sediment and in marine organisms.

NUTEC Plastics equips laboratories worldwide with the technology and technical knowledge required to sample, analyze, and monitor microplastic pollution in the ocean.

For example, IAEA experts from the Environment Laboratories in Monaco have undertaken sampling missions to Antarctica and to Ecuador’s Galápagos Islands to gather data and build sampling capacity in the region.

Over 100 laboratories worldwide are now connected through NUTEC Plastics Global Marine Monitoring Network, sharing data and expertise, and more than 400 scientists have been trained to monitor and analyze microplastic pollution.

Citizen science

New research published in the Journal of Cleaner Production used the power of hundreds of citizen scientists across Mexico, Central America, and South America who helped trace where the plastic bottles polluting beaches came from and what their journeys reveal about regional pollution. Working with local researchers and educators, volunteers collected bottles from beaches, rivers, and nearby islands across 10 countries.

Together, they cataloged thousands of bottles and caps. In the study, islands consistently accumulated more foreign bottles than those found on the country’s coast. Positioned in the pathways where major Pacific current converge, some islands act like natural traps, intercepting trash that would otherwise remain dispersed at sea.

The main recommendation from the study is to implement a standardized system of returnable plastic bottles that can be returned in any country and to any company.

Collection standard

Meanwhile, researchers from Kyushu University have developed a new method to more accurately analyze the distribution of small microplastics in the ocean at various depths. Published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, their findings showed that concentrations of small microplastics suspended in the ocean range from 1,000 to 10,000 particles per cubic meter. Thes particles can drift there for 20 to 40 years.

Most ocean microplastics are made of polyethylene and polypropylene. These materials are less dense than seawater, so they float near the sea surface. However, over time, algae, bacteria, and other marine organisms attach to their surface, increasing their weight so they sink towards the seafloor.

Past studies that collected small microplastics from the ocean used net tows or pumped ocean water from different depths. However, researchers still lacked a detailed view of the distribution of small microplastics at different ocean depths.

The new method developed by the Kyushu University researchers only requires about 50 liters of seawater, one to two orders of magnitude less than conventional pump sampling. Prior to this study, there was no standardized protocol to evaluate the presence of small microplastics in the ocean that could minimize contamination, particle loss, and potential fragmentation.

Data standards

Agreeing on a common methodology for obtaining and comparing data is one key part of preventing marine waste from continuing to accumulate in the oceans, says an international group of researchers in an article published in Marine Pollution Bulletin.

The integration of modern technologies such as autonomous and crewed underwater vehicles, side-scan sonar, very high–resolution multibeam bathymetry, and image analysis, has improved the processes used to identify, quantify, and categorize marine litter.

Data from the private sector could contribute to the definition of historical baselines, to scientific monitoring programs, and therefore also to the identification of long-term trends.

The study aims to raise awareness and emphasize the need to include marine litter — and particularly that on seafloors — in any directive, convention, treaty, or agreement aimed at minimizing pollution.

Related News

Waves wash against Nova Scotia's Atlantic coast at Peggy's Cove Lighthouse. © Carbon to Sea

Canada’s Marine Carbon Removal Opportunities Could Be Worth Billions

A new report was released based on a study led by Canada’s Ocean Supercluster (OSC) assessing that Canada, with the world’s largest coastline…

Mattia Poinelli courtesy of Steve Zylius / UC Irvine

Researchers Link Antarctic Ice Loss to Subsurface “Storms”

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory have identified stormlike circulation…

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 2-megawatt tidal stream turbine. © Orbital Marine Power/FORCE

Canada’s First Tidal Energy Array Authorized Using Adaptive Regulatory Framework

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has issued a Fisheries Act Authorization to Eauclaire Tidal Ltd. to deploy up to three…

Rhodamine dye is a non-toxic tracer commonly used in aquatic systems to study water movement. In the seed box trial, rhodamine is used to understand patterns of water flow with sensors and drones. The dye helps (i) visualise how long water—and therefore larvae—stay in the area before dispersing, and (ii) track where and how quickly water (and larvae) move after release. Image: G Carlin/CSIRO

Subsea Technology Helps Coral Larvae Find Home

This week, researchers at Australia’s Southern Cross University and CSIRO gave hope that millions of coral larvae on the…

© Adobe Stock/nicolasprimola

Iceland Identifies Atlantic Ocean Current's Possible Collapse as a Security Threat

Iceland has designated the potential collapse of a major Atlantic Ocean current system a national security concern and an existential threat…

Source: CSIRO

Larval Seedbox Boosts Coral Restoration

Millions of coral larvae on the Great Barrier Reef have an increased chance of replenishing degraded reefs thanks to the…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Navigation Transformation
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news