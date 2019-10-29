 
New Wave Media

October 29, 2019

Ocean Cleanup Expands to Rivers

Pic: The Ocean Cleanup

Pic: The Ocean Cleanup

The Dutch non-profit The Ocean Cleanup has just announced a new device to catch plastic before if flows into the ocean.

The organization that develops advanced technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic, unveiled its invention to prevent the unrelenting flow of plastic pollution into the world’s oceans.

The Interceptor, under development by The Ocean Cleanup since 2015, complements the organization’s founding mission by attacking the flow of plastic garbage at its source, the world’s vast network of rivers.

“To truly rid the oceans of plastic, we need to both clean up the legacy and close the tap, preventing more plastic from reaching the oceans in the first place. Combining our ocean cleanup technology with the Interceptor™, the solutions now exist to address both sides of the equation,” said Boyan Slat, Founder and CEO of The Ocean Cleanup.

The Interceptor is the first scalable solution to intercept river plastic pollution and can be deployed around the world. It is capable of extracting 50,000 kg of trash per day – even reaching 100,000 kg per day under optimized conditions.

Four Interceptors have been built to-date; two systems are already operational in Jakarta (Indonesia) and Klang (Malaysia). A third system is in Vietnam to be installed in Can Tho in the Mekong Delta (Vietnam), while the fourth is destined to be deployed in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic).

In addition to these locations, Thailand has signed up to deploy an Interceptor near Bangkok, and further agreements are nearing completion including one in LA County (USA), kick-starting the scale-up.

As part of The Ocean Cleanup’s research to map the problem, it was established that 1,000 of the world’s 100,000 rivers (1%) are responsible for roughly 80 percent of the garbage entering the oceans. The product of their global scientific measurement and modeling efforts has been visualized in an interactive map that is accessible here.

The Ocean Cleanup Interceptor is environmentally friendly and 100 percent solar-powered, with onboard lithium-ion batteries that enable it to operate day and night without any noise or exhaust fumes.

The system is anchored to the riverbed to utilize the natural flow of the river to catch the plastic and is designed for 24/7 autonomous operation, removing the need for dangerous manual work. Its floating barrier that is used to direct the garbage into the system only spans part of the river; it will not interfere with other vessels and does not harm the safety, nor impede the movement of wildlife – critical requirements when operating in major rivers. An internet-connected onboard computer monitors the system’s performance, energy usage, and component health.

Dominican Republicenergy usageIndonesia
Email

Related News

(Image: Equinor)

Equinor Awards Hywind Tampen Contracts

Norwegian energy company Equinor today, on behalf of the Gullfaks and Snorre partners, signed contracts totaling around NOK…

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Kennedy

#Oi2020 History

While today’s technologically advanced robotics systems continue to dominate the industry, the offshore petroleum industry…

Kaga gun mount (Photo: Vulcan Inc)

Sunken Japanese Carrier Discovered

A Japanese aircraft carrier lost during the Battle of Midway has been discovered 5,400 meters below the surface of the Central…

Your sea trials, here: a SINTEF test basin. Credit: SINTEF

Higher Learning & SINTEF’s Existential Rise

Sure, basic (open-ended) research gave us penicillin — but thousands of applied (commercial, finite) research projects carried…

Photo Courtesy of The Marine Technology Society

#Oi2020 History

The ROV market continues to expand and grow rapidly throughout the 2000s, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing its pace. According…

US Senator Elizabeth Warren. Credit: US Senate website.

Offshore Wind & Politics: Elizabeth Warren

Offshore wind is hot, and so too is the race to win the Democratic presidential candidate nomination for the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news