 
New Wave Media

August 6, 2020

NOAA Raises Predicted Number of Tropical Storms to Record High

© diy13 / Adobe Stock

© diy13 / Adobe Stock

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday predicted up to 16 more named tropical storms this year, to as many as 25, the highest in the agency's history.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, has already produced nine named tropical storms, two of which reached hurricane strength, including Isaias that lashed the North American Atlantic coast this week.

"We've never forecast up to 25 named storms, so this is the first time," said Gerry Bell, NOAA’s lead hurricane season forecaster in a conference call with reporters.

The number of tropical storms could be as few as 19 for the year, Bell said, which would still be above average and leave another nine to develop before the season expires on Nov. 30.

"There could be more (than 25)," he said.

NOAA predicts this year's warm ocean waters will generate between seven and 11 hurricanes, with six becoming major hurricanes packing winds of 111 miles per hour (178 kph).

Seas with high temperatures, which fuel tropical storms, and low-wind shear will combine to make 2020 a very active season, Bell said.

Previously, NOAA forecast 13-19 named storms, including 3-6 major hurricanes. There were 18 named storms last year and 15 in 2018.

An average hurricane season produces 12 named storms including six hurricanes, half of which are major.

NOAA's forecast is similar to that issued Wednesday by the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project, which predicts 12 hurricanes, five of them major, from 24 named storms in the current season.

Offshore production in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for 17% of total U.S. oil output and 5% of total natural gas production, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). Over 45% of U.S. petroleum refining capacity is located along the Gulf Coast, as well as 51% of total U.S. natural gas processing plant capacity, according to EIA.


(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Dan Grebler and Marguerita Choy)

Email

Related News

Image by DJ - AdobeStock

Offshore Wind Could Bring In $1.7B to U.S. Treasury by 2022

The United States has an opportunity to accelerate offshore wind energy growth, and benefit from 28 new gigawatts of wind…

Jason Gillham (left) and Chris Gilson with one of 2G Robotic’s latest RECON line of payloads for light, modular AUVs.

Founding CEO Gillham Steps Down at 2G Robotics

Jason Gillham, founding Chief Executive Officer of underwater laser scanner and imaging systems specialist, 2G Robotics,…

Melanie Nadeau (Photo: COVE)

COVE Names Melanie Nadeau CEO

Melanie Nadeau, P. Eng. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE)…

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

Teledyne Marine reports that its Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo, manufactured by Teledyne Webb Research, completed a 4+-year…

A striking image of Hollardia goslinei. This is a species of deep-water spike fish native to Hawaii. ROV footage of this species occurring in Australia puts it very far away from its known 'home' range. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

SOI: Amidst Pandemic, Seafloor Mapping Zooms Ahead

Scientists working remotely with Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) have completed a first look at deep waters in the Coral Sea…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Geomarine Systems Limited

Geoscience company providing geo-hazard survey services; offshore positioning services; seismic survey; geotechnical survey.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine and Vessel Engineer Job Vacancies

● Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news