 
New Wave Media

May 12, 2025

Saildrone Names Former Vice Admiral as its New President

Vice Admiral John Mustin (Credit: Saildrone)

Vice Admiral John Mustin (Credit: Saildrone)

Maritime defense and oceanographic survey company Saildrone has appointed Vice Admiral John Mustin as its President, who will focus on growing the defense business.

In his role, Mustin will work alongside Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder and CEO.

Mustin joins Saildrone following a distinguished 34-year career in the U.S. Navy. He most recently served as the 15th Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, where he led approximately 60,000 Reserve Component personnel supporting Navy, Marine Corps, and joint forces operations worldwide.

“John Mustin brings a truly unique blend of naval operational expertise and commercial experience to the company. As naval demand for Saildrone services grows exponentially, John will deliver the leadership firepower I need to grow both the team and the defense business, ensuring our products continue to meet the demands of high-end naval warfare,” said Richard Jenkins, founder and CEO at Saildrone.

Beyond his military service, Mustin brings significant commercial and entrepreneurial experience, having founded Wasabi Rabbit, a successful digital customer relationship management firm.

As founder and CEO, he grew the company into a leading digital agency specializing in customer acquisition strategies and technology solutions for Fortune 500 clients. His ability to navigate complex organizational challenges while driving innovation and growth positions him perfectly to lead Saildrone’s next phase of expansion.

“I’m thrilled to join the Saildrone team at this critical moment for global maritime security characterized by a rapidly evolving geo-political environment.

“Having spent my career focused on naval operations and technology innovation, I recognize Saildrone’s capabilities are transformational to delivering Naval strength to our warfighters at a time when our nation’s shipbuilding capacity is floundering. We, and our allies and partners, need high-capability platforms, delivered at scale, immediately. Saildrone defined the category and is the only operationally proven USV technology that is ready to scale today,” said Mustin.

Related News

(Credit: Glamox)

Glamox Unveils Wildlife-Friendly Marine Lights

Lighting solutions specialist Glamox has launched new wildlife and turtle-friendly versions of some of its most popular LED…

WAM-V USV (Credit: OPT)

OPT Signs Up Defense Customer for Multiple WAM-V USVs

Ocean Power Technologies, a U.S.-based marine power, data and service solutions company, has been awarded a contract for…

(Credit: Elia)

Belgian Energy Island in North Sea Starts Taking Shape (Video)

TM Edison, a consortium of Belgian marine construction companies DEME and Jan De Nul, has installed the first two of a total…

Source: The Metals Co

First Deep-Sea Mining Company Asks Trump for International Permit

Deep-sea mining firm The Metals Co asked the Trump administration on Tuesday to approve its plans to mine the international seabed…

The four-kilometer airlift riser system installed upon the Hidden Gem is constructed from multiple sections of piping which must be sequentially lowered to the seafloor. Image courtesy of TMC

Trump Order Fast Tracks Subsea Mining

President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at boosting the deep-sea mining industry, marking his latest attempt to boost U.S.

Image courtesy FREIRE SHIPYARD

KAUST Research Vessel Keel Laid at Freire Shipyard

The keel laying of the new research vessel, Thuwal II, for the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST)…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news