Submarine Vermont Delivered to the US Navy

General Dynamics Electric Boat Friday delivered the nuclear-powered attack submarine Vermont (SSN 792) to the U.S. Navy.

Vermont is the 19th submarine of the Virginia Class, and the first of the 10-ship group of Virginia-class submarines known as Block IV.

Virginia-class submarines displace 7,835 tons, with a hull length of 377 feet and a diameter of 34 feet. They are capable of speeds in excess of 25 knots and can dive to a depth greater than 800 feet, while carrying Mark 48 advanced capability torpedoes and Tomahawk cruise missiles.