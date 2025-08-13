Wednesday, August 13, 2025
 
New Wave Media

August 13, 2025

TAMSEN MARITIM Fisheries Patrol Boat For Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania Christened

© TAMSEN MARITIM

© TAMSEN MARITIM

The new fisheries surveillance vessel (FAB) built and delivered by the TAMSEN MARITIM shipyard in Rostock-Gehlsdorf for the State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania (LALLF) was christened “Goldbutt” on August 7, 2025, in Sassnitz's city harbor. 

For TAMSEN MARITIM, this is the first new build commissioned by the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The 17.3-meter-long and 4.9-meter-wide patrol boat, developed in-house by theshipyard, will be used for fisheries surveillance in the coastal waters of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. From its base in Sassnitz, the patrol boat will primarily be used to monitor commercial and recreational fishing. The godmother of the “Goldbutt” is Franziska Mars, Head of Department 7 Fisheries and FishFarming at LALLF MV in Rostock.

The FAB is designed for a crew of three to six people. The hull and superstructure are made of aluminum. Two 588 kW marine engines give the boat a maximum speed of approximately 30 knots. 

Facts about the fisheries patrol boat

  • Length: 17.3 meters
  • Width: 4.9 meters
  • Draught: 1.0 meters
  • Speed: approx. 30 knots

Related News

Source: Eco Wave Power

Wave Power System Installed at the Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global has completed installation of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.The company is now…

Copyright Agustin/AdobeStock

Jellyfish Swarm Shutters French Nuke Plant

Four reactors at France's Gravelines nuclear power plant were shut down late Sunday due to a swarm of jellyfish in the cooling systems…

King penguins on Heard Island (Photo: Stephen Brown)

Australian Researchers Head to Heard Island

This year, the Australian Antarctic Division will lead expeditioners and scientists working with the Australian Antarctic…

Pictured from left to right: Adrian Maharaj (Pioneer Consulting's shipboard representative) and Sarah Kathrein (CTC Project Manager) aboard the marine route survey vessel for the FISH West and FISH South submarine cable systems at the start of the survey in May 2025. © Cordova Telecom Cooperative, Inc.

Pioneer Consulting Completes Submarine Cable Marine Route Surveys in Alaska

Pioneer Consulting, a full-service submarine fiber optic telecommunications consulting and project management company, announced…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news