Third Phase of Deep-Sea Mining Impact Research Begins

The third phase of the European research project MiningImpact has officially begun. Researchers from nine countries are joining forces to study the ecological consequences of deep-sea mining – both in polymetallic nodule fields and at seafloor massive sulfide deposits along mid-ocean ridges.

At the heart of the project lies research into the spatial and temporal variability of the deep-sea environment and the genetic connectivity of species across thousands of kilometers.

Scientists are also investigating how toxic substances released and habitats destroyed by mining could affect faunal communities on the seafloor and in the water column.

Based on these findings, the project aims to develop indicators of ecosystem health and to define threshold values for serious harm. In addition, MiningImpact3 is developing digital twin technologies as new tools to monitor and regulate mining activities.

Broader questions of ocean governance and societal implications will also be addressed, including how mining regulations are situated in the multiple international marine agreements.

MiningImpact is coordinated by the GEOMAR Helmholtz Centre for Ocean Research Kiel.

Now entering its third phase, MiningImpact3 has been selected under the Joint Action on the Ecological Aspects of Deep-Sea Mining of JPI Oceans. With a total budget of about €9 million ($10.5 million), including approximately €5.7 million provided by national funders, the project builds on two successful predecessor projects.

“This third phase will provide crucial scientific evidence to underpin international regulations and national legislation on deep-sea mining,” says project coordinator Dr Matthias Haeckel, biogeochemist at GEOMAR.

As in the first two phases, expeditions with the German research vessel Sonne are planned. Five years after the first industrial-scale test mining, scientists will return to the disturbed sites in the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific. Further cruises with Dutch and Polish research vessels will target seafloor massive sulfide deposits along the Arctic Mid-Ocean Ridge.

MiningImpact3 was formally launched in July at a side event during the 30th session of the International Seabed Authority (ISA) in Kingston, Jamaica.

A key contribution to the ISA negotiations was the publication of the project’s Ecotox Report. This report reviews existing national and international regulations from related sectors such as oil and gas production, dredging and bottom trawling, and derives recommendations for developing environmental thresholds for deep-sea mining. The goal is to establish science-based threshold values that can act as an early warning system.

Haeckel explains: “In a traffic light system, thresholds indicate when mining activities could lead to critical consequences for deep-sea ecosystems, and when protective measures – or even a stop to operations – are required. This way, the project directly supports the ISA in building robust, practical standards to ensure effective protection of the deep sea.”

Since 2015, European scientists in the MiningImpact consortium have been studying and assessing the environmental impacts of potential future deep-sea mining activities. The scientific findings are translated into recommendations for international and national authorities.

MiningImpact is funded under the Joint Programming Initiative Healthy and Productive Seas and Oceans (JPI Oceans). The consortium brings together the expertise of 34 institutions from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal and the United Kingdom. The results are intended to directly inform the ongoing work of the International Seabed Authority and support evidence-based policymaking.



