 
New Wave Media

July 27, 2020

Arctic Melt Leads to Enhanced Storms

(Photo: NOC)

(Photo: NOC)

Freshwater in the ocean leads to extreme cold patches in the North Atlantic, which has major implications for weather over the surrounding land-masses, a National Oceanography Center (NOC) led research team has found.

“Traditionally, it was thought that freshwater leads to a decline in the large-scale ocean overturning circulation, which then results in a cooling of the North Atlantic. Our new study shows that freshwater achieves this cooling much more rapidly and efficiently by triggering atmospheric feedbacks,” said NOC's Marilena Oltmanns, lead author of the study published in the Journal of Geophysical Research Letters this week.

Freshwater creates shallower surface layers that adjust faster to the lower air temperature in autumn and winter. This increases the north-south temperature gradient, promoting the occurrence of storms. The storms in turn reinforce the cooling by triggering increased ocean heat losses and redirecting the regional ocean circulation. Accordingly, past freshwater events have been followed by an extremely cold ocean surface in the subpolar North Atlantic in winter and major changes in large-scale weather patterns.

“The winter 2015-2016, following the largest freshwater event over 40 years, demonstrates the potential that can be expected the initiated storms. This winter featured a strong cyclone over the subpolar North Atlantic, triggering cold air outbreaks along the west coast of the North Atlantic (over Canada and the U.S.) and severe flooding events along the eastern side, including over the U.K.,” Oltmanns said.

The NOC research is a collaboration with GEOMAR in Germany and the University of Toronto in Canada and forms part of the EU Projects Blue Action and AtlantOS and the UK NERC projects CLASS and ACSIS.

Email

Related News

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

Figure 1: With the sun rising over the horizon, the coring rig sits ready for deployment. Image courtesy of A. Herre-ra- Schneider.

GOM Geotechnical Coring Program Completed for NOAA OER Expedition

TDI-Brooks was contracted by Coastal Environments Inc. and Gray & Pipe, Inc. who received funding from NOAA’s Office of Ocean…

Fishing nets and debris being removed from the North Pacific Gyre by the crew of S/V KWAI. © Ocean Voyages Institute

OVI: 103 Tons of Garbage Removed From North Pacific Gyre

Ocean Voyages Institute’s marine plastic recovery vessel, S/V KWAI, docked at the port of Honolulu at the end of June after…

The JALBTCX team standing with COL. Thomas Asbery, Former District Commander, New York District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (far right), in front of their aircraft, at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma, New York. Credit: USACE.

Army Corps' Data Driven to Improve Coastal Projects

In a hotel conference room on Long Island, New York, a team of experts are processing data and information on computers.

A striking image of Hollardia goslinei. This is a species of deep-water spike fish native to Hawaii. ROV footage of this species occurring in Australia puts it very far away from its known 'home' range. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

SOI: Amidst Pandemic, Seafloor Mapping Zooms Ahead

Scientists working remotely with Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) have completed a first look at deep waters in the Coral Sea…

A close up of the bionic skeleton of the 3D-printed coral structures, which were used to grow algae.© Daniel Wangpraseurt

Scripps Institution of Oceanography: 3D-printed Coral Are Natural Producers of Biofuels

Researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography and the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego, alongside the University of Cambridge…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

BMTI

- Dedicated to subsea, ROV and oceanography applications with a broad range of flotation, buoyancies products including ROV/AUV buoyancy, modular and elliptical buoyancy, low density pure syntactic foam blocks and deep water installation floats.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news