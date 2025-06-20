Global Underwater Hub Appoints Steve Wisely To Its Board

Global Underwater Hub (GUH) has strengthened its board with the appointment of Steve Wisely, who joins the board of the trade and development body which represents the country’s USD$12.39 billion (£9.2billion) underwater industry.

Steve will also lead GUH’s new contractor leadership forum which will be launched later this year. The forum will bring together the major underwater contracting firms with the supply chain in a collaborative environment that is focused on solving the technical challenges of operators and developers.

Steve is a Senior Vice President with Subsea7. In his 30-year career with the global leader in the delivery of offshore energy solutions, Steve has held various roles in commercial, contractual and tendering in the UK, Norway and Singapore.

“I am pleased to join the GUH board and especially looking forward to heading up the contractor leadership forum," said Steve.

“Contractor firms represent significant potential investment opportunities in the UK, in terms of product and service delivery. We work closely with operators and developers but also need essential input from the supply chain to address challenges effectively. This forum, designed to focus on interaction between contractors and the supply chain, will act as a springboard through providing valuable insight into these technical issues and through working collectively together to develop innovative solutions to support the industry.”