Chuo University, NYK Launch Joint Research Initiative to Discover Medicinal Resources From Marine Organisms

© NYK

© NYK

Chuo University and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have recently launched a joint research initiative to discover novel natural products from marine organisms. This project seeks to identify previously unknown substances that may have beneficial applications for humanity, including potential new medicinal resources, from marine organisms attached to ship hulls and other surfaces, and to elucidate the effects of those substances.

Historically, natural products have played a pivotal role in the development of groundbreaking medicines, akin to the discovery of penicillin. Marine organisms represent a particularly rich resource for uncovering novel natural compounds with significant potential benefits for humankind.

Since 2023, NYK and the Iwasaki Laboratory at the Department of Applied Chemistry within the Faculty of Science and Engineering at Chuo University have been conducting a pilot project focused on collecting and analyzing marine organisms attached to ship hulls and similar surfaces. This endeavor led to the discovery of an unknown natural substance, the effects of which were subsequently analyzed in collaboration with Professor NOZAKI Tomoyoshi's research group at the Graduate School of Medicine at The University of Tokyo.

Preliminary results revealed that the substance inhibits the growth of Rhodesian trypanosome, the pathogen responsible for African sleeping sickness, a disease classified as a “neglected tropical disease.” This finding was presented at the annual meeting of the Chemical Society of Japan in March 2025 by a student from the Iwasaki Laboratory.

Building on the outcomes of the initial research, Chuo University and NYK have formalized a five-year joint research agreement. Chuo University's Iwasaki Laboratory will collect marine organisms, explore unknown natural substances, and evaluate their usefulness, while NYK will primarily facilitate the collection of these marine organisms.

