 
New Wave Media

July 28, 2025

North Pole Marathon Offers Forum for Climate Change Science Aboard Icebreaker

© Gunnar E Nilsen - stock.adobe.com

© Gunnar E Nilsen - stock.adobe.com

The North Pole marathon concluded on July 13 this year but the annual race on the world’s northernmost point is also a scientific expedition to battle climate change in the Arctic.

The North Pole Forum, a scientific initiative by the marathon organiser Runbuk, offered the runners an opportunity to learn more about the North Pole’s ice sheets, the challenges around the region’s preservation and development.

The Forum played out as a series of talks by global Arctic experts aboard the French icebreaker cruise ship Le Commandant Charcot that carried the runners both to and from the North Pole Marathon.

Veteran Arctic explorer Peter Damisch who leads the ship’s scientific expedition added that the French vessel has been gathering “precious” scientific data like water samples from both at the pole and along the voyage.

The Forum’s lineup went beyond scientists with speakers such as Jennifer Spence, the director of the Arctic Initiative program and an expert on governance and rights. Spence highlighted that the onus of collecting data and reducing climate change in the Arctic should be a shared global responsibility.

“Scientific cooperation is very important. And that means working across boundaries because the types of data that we need to understand what's happening and what the impacts are going to be, aren't things that one individual country can do on its own.”

With Russia claiming "almost 50%" of the Arctic Ocean coastline, Spence highlighted the need for Russia to expand its global cooperation with other Arctic countries to collectively combat climate change.

The environmental crisis in the Arctic also influences the insurance sector, Bolttech insurance services CEO Rob Schinek said during a talk at the Forum.

Schinek added that the insurance industry is trying to find solutions to climate change, be it the melting of polar ice caps in the North Pole or wildfires and hurricanes elsewhere.

“The big challenge for us is to continue to find new ways to give customers access to protection and new ways to make sure that the protection is actually going to be not at the cost of the insurance companies where they lose money so that others get protection. It's a balancing act.”

The North Pole currently grapples with rising temperatures with a 2025 World Meteorological Organisation report suggesting that the Arctic is warming three times faster than the global average rate.

(Reuters)

Related News

© Maritime Tactical Systems

Maritime Tactical Systems Selected for U.S. Joint Staff J7’s Warfighting Lab Incentive Fund FY26 Projects

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc. (MARTAC), a leader in unmanned surface vehicle (USV) technology, has announced its selection…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Saipem, Subsea7 Sign Merger Agreement to Form Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have signed a binding merger agreement to create a leading energy services company under the name of Saipem7…

Credit: Skyborn Renewables)

Siemens Gamesa Lines Up 63-Turbine Order for German Offshore Wind Farm

Skyborn Renewables has confirmed the execution of the Turbine Supply Agreement (TSA) and the Offshore Long Term Program Service…

(Credit: Eco Wave Power)

Eco Wave Power Installs Floaters for LA’s Pilot Wave Energy Plant

Onshore wave energy technology firm Eco Wave Power has completed the installation of floaters for its first U.S. wave energy…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news