 
New Wave Media

June 26, 2025

Xsens Announces New OEM Inertial Measurement Unit

© Xsens

© Xsens

Xsens announced the launch of Xsens Avior, a lightweight, OEM form factor inertial measurement unit (IMU) with a compact 36.8mm x 40mm footprint which offers enhanced performance in a wide variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The Xsens Avior is ideal for products manufactured in high volume thanks to its vertical 10x2-pin socket connector for simple board mounting, and its tolerance of any mounting orientation in all three axes. The product also eases design integration by including UART, CAN, SPI and I2C interfaces on-board, and supports RS232 and RS422 via the product’s development kit or an external transceiver.

Xsens has integrated a new generation of sensing components in the Avior, as well as advanced analog filtering for higher stability and noise reduction, resulting in substantially better performance compared to the previous generation product. Heading accuracy is 1° RMS and roll and pitch accuracy is 0.2° RMS. Stability is also enhanced in the Xsens Avior: in-run bias stability in the gyroscope is 8°/hr, and accelerometer in-run bias stability is 15μg.

Weighing 35.2g, the Xsens Avior is enclosed in a robust aluminum housing and has a rating of IP51 and an operating temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. The sensor’s small size, light weight, high performance and robust construction provide outstanding value in applications such as:

  • Camera/payload stabilization, including SOTM (SATCOM-on-the-Move) devices
  • Marine equipment – remotely-operated vehicles (ROVs), autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), sensor buoys
  • Mobile robots and autonomous mobile robots (AMRs)
  • Drones and 3D mapping and surveying tools
  • Humanoid robots

The new sensor is available in three versions:

  • IMU providing calibrated inertial sensor data
  • Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) providing accurate, calibrated values for roll and pitch, and unreferenced yaw data
  • Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS), providing accurate, calibrated roll and pitch values, and heading data referenced to true North

The Xsens Avior is available in a ready-to-use hardware development kit, and is supplied with free software development kits supporting the C#/C++, Python, ROS 1 and ROS 2 and Matlab environments, as well as full documentation and step-by-step guides to design integration.

Key product specifications:

  • Typical power consumption: <0.5W
  • Maximum output data rate: 400Hz
  • Gyroscope full range: ±300°/s
  • Accelerometer full range: ±8 g
  • Magnetometer full range: ±8 G
  • Fully supported in the MT Software Suite development environment
  • Certifications: CE, FCC, RoHS, ITAR free

Related News

© Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ Appoints Sea and Land Technologies As Southeast Asia Representative

Greensea IQ, a leader in advanced subsea robotics and autonomy, is proud to announce a new partnership with Sea and Land Technologies Pte Ltd (SALT)…

© Wavefront Systems

Wavefront, MARSS, Forcys Showcase Multi-Domain Threat Detection Systems

Wavefront Systems, MARSS and Forcys have concluded a week-long demonstration of underwater and multi-domain security systems…

(Credit: HSM Offshore Energy)

First Steel Cut for HVAC Infrastructure for Belgian Offshore Energy Hub

A new milestone has been reached in the development of Belgium’s offshore energy hub, Princess Elisabeth, with the first…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine's 2025 Photo and Data Contest Is Now Open

Teledyne Marine invites customers to participate in the 2025 edition of its annual Photo & Data Contest. This exciting competition…

Members of 1 Canadian Ranger Patrol Group and Sergeant Andrew Deutsch of the CH-147F Chinook crew loading a snowmobile to prior to takeoff to the Ski Landing Area (SLA) camp as part of Operation NANOOK-NUNALIVUT in Inuvik NWT. Credit: Corporal Jacob Hanlon, Canadian Forces Photo

Coming in from the Cold: Canadian Arctic Security Takes Center Stage

More than 75% of Canada’s world-leading coastline (upwards of 150,000 miles or 240,000 kilometers) is Arctic, along with roughly 40% of the land.

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LVR Flote helps rebuilding of bridge with sonar precision
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news