June 20, 2025

Wavefront, MARSS, Forcys Showcase Multi-Domain Threat Detection Systems

Wavefront Systems, MARSS and Forcys have concluded a week-long demonstration of underwater and multi-domain security systems, hosted at Portland Port, in Dorset, UK. 

The event gave defense and commercial maritime stakeholders a rare opportunity to witness integrated detection systems responding to live staged threats across air, surface and sub-surface domains.

Running June 10-13, each day culminated in a stealth insertion scenario, with a high-speed insertion craft deploying a dive team in an attempt to breach port security—supported by an airborne drone, simulating a simultaneous incursion. Demonstration observers were able to watch the threat unfold in real time as Wavefront’s Sentinel Intruder Detection Sonar (IDS) and MARSS’ NiDAR Command and Control (C2) platform worked in tandem to detect, track, classify   and respond to the incursions from underwater and the air.

At the heart of the demonstration was the integration of Sentinel IDS into the NiDAR C2 platform. These technologies paired to deliver seamless situational awareness and rapid decision-making opportunities throughout the exercise.

NiDAR, developed by MARSS, is a sensor-agnostic, multi-domain surveillance and security platform that integrates data from a wide array of sensors, including sonar, radar, RF, and EO/IR to deliver a unified, real-time operating picture on a single pane. Powered by Hybrid Intelligence, NiDAR’s automated detection, tracking, classification and response recommendation allows single operators to monitor whole areas without being overwhelmed.

Wavefront also used the event to showcase its new Sentinel Expeditionary Trailer, a rugged, self-contained system designed to deliver rapid, highly effective underwater surveillance wherever needed. The system meets the growing global demand for secure, easily deployable security measures.

