June 12, 2025

Global Underwater Hub: MoD Must Engage With UK Subsea Industry to Bolster Defense Assets

Credit: Global Underwater Hub

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) must engage with the UK’s underwater sector to ensure the country is prepared for a potentially “existential” attack on national subsea infrastructure, says Global Underwater Hub (GUH), the leading trade and industry body for the country’s USD$12.24 billion (£9 billion) subsea sector.

The call comes following the publication of the UK government’s 2025 Strategic Defence Review. GUH says that the MoD’s outdated procurement mechanisms are being outrun by the rapidly evolving nature of threats facing the country.

“Instead of viewing the commercial underwater sector as a supplier of last resort, the MoD must view it as a primary partner of innovation,” said Neil Gordon, GUH Chief Executive.

“The underwater threats facing the country are existential. A single successful attack on a key undersea cable or offshore energy pipeline could have cascading effects on our economy, energy security and society,” he added. “The disconnect between the MoD and the technologies that it must deploy to protect our borders is putting the country at risk.”

UK waters are under increasing surveillance from hostile actors with hybrid threats, from cyberattacks on subsea data systems to physical interference with energy infrastructure, now plausible scenarios. GUH believes the MoD must pivot to a model that values adaptability, speed and cross-sector integration.

“GUH has already identified commercially available technologies with the potential to be adapted for defence use without the need for prolonged R&D cycles,” Gordon said.

“In many cases, these solutions are already in deployment for offshore energy, subsea inspection, environmental monitoring and autonomous operations.“

“The scale and immediacy of the underwater threat now demands a more agile and proactive response from the MoD.”

