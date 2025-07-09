 
New Wave Media

July 9, 2025

With 'Indication of Interest', Argeo Suspends Bankruptcy Decision

Argeo has been a pioneer in offshore survey. Pictures is Argeo Listen - Electromagnetic Subsea Cathodic Protection Measurement. Image courtesy Argeo

Argeo has been a pioneer in offshore survey. Pictures is Argeo Listen - Electromagnetic Subsea Cathodic Protection Measurement. Image courtesy Argeo

Argeo ASA reportedly suspended its decision to file for bankruptcy following interest from a significant industrial player in conducting a transaction with the company. 

The trading of Argeo’s shares on Euronext Oslo Børs remains suspended as the company evaluates this potential opportunity, which could impact its financial situation and market positioning.


(Reuters + TipRanks + MTR staff)

Related News

© ohrim / Adobe Stock

S-100 has Value Beyond ECDIS

The S-100 framework is a new global standard created by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), in collaboration…

Principal Researcher Seong-Hyun Lee of KIMM. Image Credit: Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

KIMM Cracks the Code for Underwater Radiated Noise Prediction

Researchers in South Korea at the Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM) have reportedly developed a hull-attached…

The Blueye Autonomy project from left to right: Ambjørn Grimsrud Waldum, Leonard Günzel, Gabrielė Kasparavičiūtė, Ai-Nhi Hoang, Jenny Krokstad, Md Shamin Yeasher Yousha, Dana Yerbolat, Abubakar Aliyu Badawi. Missing on the picture: Martin Ludvigsen, Celil Yilmaz, Mahmoud Hussein Abdelrazik Hassan, Elena Marie Kirchman. © Leonard Günzel

Blueye: Making An ROV Autonomous

Leonard Günzel, a PhD candidate at the Department of Marine Technology at NTNU, is currently leading a new project to make the Blueye ROVs autonomous.

Blue Logic's COO, Helge Sverre Eide & Hydromea's CEO, Igor Martin (Source: Hydromea)

Blue Logic and Hydromea to Accelerate Subsea WLAN Deployments

Hydromea, a leader in high-speed wireless subsea optical communication, and Blue Logic, a pioneer in underwater inductive power and data transfer…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine to Host Slocum Glider User’s Conference

The global oceanographic community is invited to gather in Woods Hole this fall for the Slocum Glider User’s Conference, taking place October 7–9…

© Teledyne Marine

Teledyne Marine's 2025 Photo and Data Contest Is Now Open

Teledyne Marine invites customers to participate in the 2025 edition of its annual Photo & Data Contest. This exciting competition…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news