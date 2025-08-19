 
New Wave Media

August 19, 2025

Kongsberg Discovery Buys Sensor Technologies from Argeo

Source: Kongsberg Discovery

Kongsberg Discovery is strengthening its capabilities for the detection and interpretation of complex underwater environments by expanding our product portfolio with electromagnetic sensors.  

The company has reached an agreement with Argeo’s bankruptcy estate to purchase three core technologies: The Argeo Whisper, Argeo Listen and Argeo Scope.

The solutions will be integrated with Blue Insight, Kongsberg Discovery’s digital solution for accurate information from the oceans.

President Martin Wien Fjell of Kongsberg Discovery said: “The technologies, named Argeo Whisper and Argeo Listen, expand our sensor portfolio with active and passive electromagnetic sensing capabilities, strengthening our ability to detect and interpret complex underwater environments. In addition, the Argeo Scope will enhance our Blue Insight analytics platform, providing a comprehensive solution for automated dataflow and ocean data visualisation.”

The transfer of IP, software, hardware, and other assets is underway. A team of highly skilled personnel will also soon join Kongsberg Discovery.



Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
