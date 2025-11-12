Wednesday, November 12, 2025
 
C-LARS Delivers New Launch and Recovery System

© Scantrol

© Scantrol

C-LARS delivers its new Launch and Recovery System to Helix Robotics Solutions in the United States to elevate their current fleet of systems. This hydraulic system features multiple drive winch system (CTW513) with a Scantrol mTrack Active Heave Package, 300 horsepower electro-hydraulic power unit (CTH2300), and self-erecting LARS (CTA620).

"We could have designed the same types of systems that all of our competitors have designed and built worldwide, but we took a disruptive approach and integrated solutions to our customers’ paint points with their current systems, and then we designed a system that solved those problems while decreasing the number of spares," said  Sherman Watters, P.E., Chief Operating Officer and Director of Engineering at C-LARS. "For example, our flagship A-Frame design eliminates two erect cylinders while keeping the required range of motion."

“At C-LARS, our newest equipment design reflects lessons learned from years of building, servicing, and supporting legacy systems," said said Adam Janac, CEO at C-LARS. "We identified recurring issues and made deliberate decisions to solve them. For example, using standard motors for both the winch and level wind systems simplifies spare parts management for operators in the field. More importantly, we designed with maintainability in mind—because equipment that’s hard to service often goes un-serviced, leading to premature failure. Our goal was to create systems that are easier to maintain, last longer, and ultimately reduce lifecycle costs."

“With an eye on both present and future industry demands, these new systems are optimized for more advanced controls, dynamic operating conditions, and the shift toward electrification. The winch system is available in an all-electric version, the CTW513E, debuting this year," added Wes Yoakum, Chief Commercial Officer at C-LARS. “These systems are ideal for operations across various markets, whether in the Gulf of Mexico, offshore Brazil, the North Sea, or anywhere else globally delivering the versatility and reliability that our customers need to meet today’s challenges and prepare for tomorrow’s.”

With over 300 systems operating worldwide, Scantrol’s Active Heave Compensation (AHC) package brings field-proven technology to the C-LARS system—helping to maximize offshore uptime and ensure safe, efficient operations. Designed for precision and reliability in demanding conditions, the Scantrol AHC mTrack system offers motion-compensated control that is both easy to integrate and optimized for performance.

