Fincantieri, WSense Team to Bring 'IoUT' Tech to Maritime Infrastructure

Giorgio Bellipanni, Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime e Chiara Petrioli, WSense. Image courtesy Fincantieri

Fincantieri is advancing its push into high-tech maritime infrastructure through a new agreement with WSense, a fast-growing underwater technology scale-up specializing in subsea communication and environmental monitoring systems. The partnership—signed by Giorgio Bellipanni, CEO of Fincantieri Infrastructure Opere Marittime, and WSense CEO Chiara Petrioli—aims to integrate real-time underwater sensing and Internet of Underwater Things (IoUT) capabilities into major port and coastal projects.

Under the collaboration, WSense’s underwater acoustic communication networks and advanced sensor platforms will be embedded into Fincantieri’s future maritime works. These systems are engineered to continuously deliver reliable data on a wide range of parameters, from current intensity and water quality to turbidity, biodiversity, underwater noise, and even the structural stability of subsea components. Real-time monitoring and automated early-warning tools are expected to significantly enhance safety, predictability, and operational control for activities such as dredging, breakwater construction, and coastal defense.

The companies say the partnership also supports a broader sustainability mandate. The technologies will help track environmental impacts across surrounding ecosystems, providing data-driven insights to support more responsible and informed infrastructure design.

Fincantieri CEO and General Manager Pierroberto Folgiero said the collaboration strengthens the Group’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge technology into Italy’s maritime infrastructure pipeline. “The application of IoUT represents a decisive step toward safer, smarter, and more sustainable ports,” he said. “With this agreement, we consolidate a shared vision that unites innovation, environmental protection, and national competitiveness.”

WSense CEO Petrioli highlighted the industrial scalability behind the company’s subsea systems. “Our IoUT platform is designed for complex operational environments, supporting infrastructure management with continuous data and advanced tools for control, safety, and sustainability,” she said.

The agreement builds on a deepening relationship between the two organizations. In April, Fincantieri formalized a strategic investment in WSense through a €2.5 million convertible loan, with an option to double the commitment. Their cooperation began in December 2023 with an MoU that has already produced results, including three contract awards from Italy’s National Underwater Domain Hub for advanced subsea communication technologies.

The companies expect the integration of IoUT systems into port and coastal infrastructure to become a cornerstone of Italy’s evolving maritime digitalization strategy, positioning Fincantieri and WSense at the forefront of next-generation underwater monitoring capabilities.

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
