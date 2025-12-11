GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink TenneT Deal for 2.2GW North Sea Grid Link

A consortium of GE Vernova and Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a major contract from Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to deliver the BalWin5 offshore grid connection, a 2.2 GW high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission system designed to bring North Sea wind power to Germany’s electricity network.

BalWin5 is expected to provide enough renewable electricity to supply about 2.75 million households, forming part of Germany’s strategy to accelerate offshore wind deployment and strengthen long-term energy security.

The award marks the first German 2 GW-class project for the GE Vernova-Seatrium consortium under a five-year framework agreement with TenneT.

The BalWin5 system will include an offshore converter platform, an onshore converter station in Bremen-Werderland, and a combined 325-kilometre cable route. Commissioning is planned for 2032.

GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems division will deliver the complete HVDC technology and both converter stations, including control and protection systems designed to stabilize high-capacity power flows from distant offshore wind farms. Seatrium will design, build, transport and install the offshore platform, with fabrication to begin in 2026 across its Singapore and Batam yards.

“BalWin5 reflects the scale and ambition of Germany’s energy transition, and we are proud to support TenneT in this important program. Our Electrification Systems business brings decades of innovation in HVDC technology, helping deliver solutions that are designed for efficiency, affordability, and long-term energy security.

“Working alongside Seatrium, we are confident in our ability to deliver a high-quality system that strengthens the offshore grid and supports Europe’s move toward a more resilient and sustainable electricity infrastructure,” said Philippe Piron, CEO of GE Vernova’s Electrification Systems business.

“We are proud to extend our partnership with TenneT and GE Vernova to deliver this transformative offshore wind solution as we collectively push boundaries to accelerate energy transition goals and innovation.

“Leveraging the proven design and experience gained from the first three platforms we are building for TenneT, we are confident in delivering an equally high-quality product safer and more efficiently through our series-build strategy, underpinned by the collective power harnessed from our One Seatrium Global Delivery Model,” added Samuel Wong, Executive Vice President of Seatrium Energy (Fixed Platforms).

BalWin5 is one of TenneT’s new-generation offshore grid systems designed to move more power at lower cost than previous 900 MW connections.

By building in 200 MW of additional headroom above the 2 GW standard, the system is expected to maximize electricity delivered from offshore wind farms during periods of high wind without requiring new infrastructure.