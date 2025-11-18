Dieseko, CorPower Joint Project to Streamline Offshore Anchor Installations

Dieseko Group and CorPower Ocean have formed a strategic consortium to launch VibroDrive+, a research project aimed at improving offshore anchor design and installation efficiency for marine energy and floating wind applications.

Supported by $460,000 in Eureka Eurostars funding, the project will combine Dieseko’s vibro hammer technology with CorPower’s next-generation anchor concepts.

The work supports future deployment of CorPower’s wave energy arrays located within and around offshore wind farms, where anchors provide the foundation for large-scale electricity generation from waves.

The collaboration focuses on further optimization of CorPower’s UMACK anchor, a universal offshore anchor system. Integration of Dieseko’s vibratory installation methods aims to streamline deployment, reduce environmental impact and lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) for future offshore projects.

Laboratory testing will start in December 2025, at the IWES Fraunhofer Institute in Hannover, where the consortium will perform controlled trials involving UMACK anchor installation and static and cyclic load testing.

The work is intended to assess how vibratory techniques can enhance installation predictability and geotechnical performance under varied seabed conditions.

“This project will further improve the existing UMACK anchor technology offering and allow the consortium to build on cutting edge installation methods using Vibrohammer technology. The UMACK pile anchor has been proven at full scale in Aguçadoura providing station keeping to the CorPower C4 Wave Energy Converter since 2021,” said Matt Dickson, VibroDrive+ Project Manager.

“The continued development of this technology through the VibroDrive+ project marks a significant milestone toward large-scale commercial deployment which is exciting for all involved parties.

“Our longstanding partnership with CorPower reflects Dieseko’s confidence in the technology and its ability to deliver opportunities for sustained cooperation in the long term,” added Anro Olivier, Project Manager at Dieseko Group.

The partnership between Dieseko and CorPower began in 2021, when the first UMACK anchor supporting CorPower’s wave energy device was installed in Portugal using Dieseko’s 500MU vibratory hammer. The companies said the VibroDrive+ phase represents further progress toward deploying more efficient and sustainable offshore installation methods.