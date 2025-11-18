Tuesday, November 18, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 18, 2025

Dieseko, CorPower Joint Project to Streamline Offshore Anchor Installations

(Credit: CorPower)

(Credit: CorPower)

Dieseko Group and CorPower Ocean have formed a strategic consortium to launch VibroDrive+, a research project aimed at improving offshore anchor design and installation efficiency for marine energy and floating wind applications.

Supported by $460,000 in Eureka Eurostars funding, the project will combine Dieseko’s vibro hammer technology with CorPower’s next-generation anchor concepts.

The work supports future deployment of CorPower’s wave energy arrays located within and around offshore wind farms, where anchors provide the foundation for large-scale electricity generation from waves.

The collaboration focuses on further optimization of CorPower’s UMACK anchor, a universal offshore anchor system. Integration of Dieseko’s vibratory installation methods aims to streamline deployment, reduce environmental impact and lower the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCoE) for future offshore projects.

Laboratory testing will start in December 2025, at the IWES Fraunhofer Institute in Hannover, where the consortium will perform controlled trials involving UMACK anchor installation and static and cyclic load testing.

The work is intended to assess how vibratory techniques can enhance installation predictability and geotechnical performance under varied seabed conditions.

“This project will further improve the existing UMACK anchor technology offering and allow the consortium to build on cutting edge installation methods using Vibrohammer technology. The UMACK pile anchor has been proven at full scale in Aguçadoura providing station keeping to the CorPower C4 Wave Energy Converter since 2021,” said Matt Dickson, VibroDrive+ Project Manager.

 “The continued development of this technology through the VibroDrive+ project marks a significant milestone toward large-scale commercial deployment which is exciting for all involved parties.

“Our longstanding partnership with CorPower reflects Dieseko’s confidence in the technology and its ability to deliver opportunities for sustained cooperation in the long term,” added Anro Olivier, Project Manager at Dieseko Group.

The partnership between Dieseko and CorPower began in 2021, when the first UMACK anchor supporting CorPower’s wave energy device was installed in Portugal using Dieseko’s 500MU vibratory hammer. The companies said the VibroDrive+ phase represents further progress toward deploying more efficient and sustainable offshore installation methods.

Related News

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Completes Export Cable Repair at Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has concluded a turnkey repair of one of the 220 kV high-voltage AC subsea…

Illustration (Credit: TGS)

TGS Secures Monitoring and Survey Extensions Offshore Norway

Data energy and intelligence firm TGS has extended the existing contracts with major international energy company for reservoir…

(Credit: Seaturns)

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

French wave energy startup Seaturns has started preparations for Phase II of its full-scale sea trials at an operational…

© Seequent

Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Join Seequent for a free webinar and a deep dive into offshore wind cable burial risk and ground modeling innovation.This session…

(Credit: Acteon)

Acteon Finds Delivery Partner for Asia-Pacific Offshore Renewables Projects

Offshore engineering and subsea services firm Acteon and Wynnergy Marine, a Taiwan-based marine solutions provider, have…

(Credit: Pharos Offshore Group)

Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New Unit

Pharos Offshore Group has expanded its subsea trenching fleet with the acquisition of the 620-horsepower UTV620 jet trencher…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news