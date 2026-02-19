Kongsberg Discovery Upgrades Kongsberg Listen Electromagnetic Sensor

Kongsberg Discovery has upgraded its Kongsberg Listen electromagnetic sensor system, enhancing data processing and visualization capabilities for inspections, surveys and knowledge acquisition in complex underwater environments.

The system, formerly known as Argeo Listen, has undergone hardware and software improvements following Kongsberg Discovery’s acquisition of Argeo’s electromagnetic sensing technologies and recruitment of its staff in August 2025. The company said it has focused on integrating the technology into its existing portfolio while accelerating innovation.

The upgraded platform-agnostic system is now positioned for applications across ocean science, defence, energy and minerals sectors. It has already been integrated and operated on Kongsberg’s HUGIN family of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), where it has been used in commercial surveys, and is now being rolled out commercially. The system will make its trade show debut under the Kongsberg Listen name at Oceanology International in London next month.

“Argeo Listen was already a world leading passive electromagnetic sensing solution and this upgrade takes it to a new level. The refinements combine to deliver clearer, more precise results with enhanced efficiency and simplicity, whatever the demands of the mission. This helps users move from data acquisition to actionable insights with increased speed and confidence.

“The results we’ve already been seeing onboard HUGINs gives an indication of what customers can look forward to – with proven high performance in applications spanning everything from pipeline inspection with cathodic protection evaluations, to marine mineral explorations, and geophysical surveys including buried cable positioning. Kongsberg Listen is the solution the market has been waiting for,” said Audun Berg, EVP Kongsberg Discovery.

The upgraded software environment is integrated with Kongsberg’s Blue Insight ecosystem, enabling end-to-end workflows from raw electromagnetic measurements through to client-ready visualisation within a common operational framework.

The company said the system can be installed on a range of platforms, including AUVs, remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and towed sensing assets.