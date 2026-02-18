Viridien Teams Up with NVIDIA to Accelerate Seismic Imaging Workflows

Viridien has entered into a collaboration with NVIDIA to advance high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities for seismic imaging workflows, focusing on optimizing subsurface imaging technologies on NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms.

The initiative will center on enhancing Viridien’s seismic imaging algorithms using NVIDIA HPC platforms, incorporating advanced features such as tensor cores and mixed-precision computing. The companies aim to improve system performance, imaging accuracy and operational efficiency for energy and geoscience clients worldwide.

The collaboration combines Viridien’s experience in fully managed HPC solutions for seismic imaging with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technologies.

The companies said the effort is designed to streamline complex subsurface imaging processes and support faster, more cost-effective decision-making.

“By combining NVIDIA accelerated computing platforms and AI with Viridien’s expertise in seismic imaging and HPC, together we are enabling subsurface teams to deliver sharper, more reliable images faster and more cost-effectively.

“Better imaging reduces uncertainty, improves prospect screening and well placement decisions, and ultimately lowers the cost of exploration by cutting dry hole risk and minimizing the time and compute required to reach decision-grade results,” said John Josephakis, VP of HPC and Supercomputing, NVIDIA.