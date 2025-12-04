XOCEAN Secures Five-Year Survey Deal for Six Dutch Offshore Wind Farms

Ocean data acquisition specialist XOCEAN has secured five-year contract to deliver bathymetric survey services across six Dutch offshore wind farms.

The agreements were coordinated by Eneco on behalf of the participating wind farms – Borssele 3&4 (Blauwwind), Borssele 5 (Two Towers), Eneco Luchterduinen, Hollandse Kust Noord (CrossWind), Hollandse Kust West VI (Ecowende), and Prinses Amaliawindpark (Eneco).

Together, these six wind farms comprise 303 turbines generating clean energy for millions of Dutch homes.

Under these contracts, XOCEAN will deliver bathymetric survey services across the six offshore wind farms. The work includes the acquisition of high-resolution data to assess the condition of monopile foundations, inter-array cables, and export cable assets. This data will support ongoing maintenance programs and contribute to maximizing asset uptime and long-term performance.

XOCEAN will deploy its remotely operated Uncrewed Surface Vessels (USVs) for low-carbon ocean data collection.

“We are delighted to be supporting the Dutch offshore wind sector through this long-term partnership coordinated by Eneco. By deploying our low-carbon USV technology, we look forward to delivering high-quality subsea data while significantly reducing operational emissions and enhancing the overall sustainability of offshore operations,” said James Ives, CEO of XOCEAN.

“As operator of these Dutch offshore wind farms, Eneco is committed to safe and sustainable operations. Through this framework with XOCEAN, we combine innovation and responsibility - using low-carbon technologies to maintain assets efficiently and with minimal environmental impact,” added Remco Streppel, Head of Operations at Eneco.