Fugro Concludes Surveys for Adriatic Sea Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has completed geophysical and archaeological surveys for Energia Wind 2020 to support the development of the Rimini offshore wind farm.

As one of Italy’s first fixed-bottom offshore wind initiatives, the 330 MW project represents a major step forward in the country’s energy transition.

Fugro said its geo-data will be key to selecting optimal cable routes and informing engineering designs for the wind farm’s infrastructure, helping reduce project risks and enabling safe, efficient, and environmentally responsible development.

Delivered in October 2025, the survey covered both the wind farm site and the export cable corridor, located approximately 12 nautical miles off the coast of Rimini in the Adriatic Sea.

Fugro deployed two dedicated vessels to accelerate data acquisition and ensure efficient coverage of the area.

This dual-vessel strategy enabled high-resolution mapping of the seabed and subsurface conditions, using ultra high-resolution shallow seismic data and geophysical investigations, while also identifying and preserving potential archaeological features critical to the project's planning and permitting process.

“Fugro delivered a highly professional and efficient survey and consultancy service, meeting all our technical requirements within the planned timeline and budget. Their expertise and responsiveness were key to the success of this phase of the project,” said Gabriele Felappi, CEO of Energia Wind 2020.

“We are extremely proud of our close collaboration with Energia Wind 2020 and of our contribution to the development of one of Italy’s first fixed-bottom offshore wind farms. This project marks an important step in the country’s renewable energy journey, and Fugro is committed to supporting its success through world-class expertise and high-quality Geo-data acquisition,” added Daniela Taliana, Fugro’s Country Manager for Itay.