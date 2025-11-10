Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Whether you're in offshore wind, grid operations, geotechnical engineering, or digital transformation, this session, in conjunction with Offshore Engineer, will offer actionable insights, live demos, and expert opinions on:

Why cable heat matters — from environmental impact to dynamic rating

How to build better ground models using connected workflows and 3D subsurface data

How thermal analysis drives smarter decisions with predictive modeling for route design and optimization

Why Attend? Subsea cable heating is more than a technical challenge — it’s a strategic opportunity. In this live webinar, we’ll explore how understanding and modeling cable temperatures can unlock smarter design, regulatory compliance, and future-proof infrastructure.

Who Should Join? Offshore wind developers

Grid operators and planners

Geotechnical consultants

Environmental regulators

Digital transformation leads

Anyone involved in subsea infrastructure or cable design

What You’ll Experience

✅ Strategic discussions, led by host Greg Trauthwein President of Offshore Engineer, in conversation with Matt Grove, Seequent EMEA's regional Offshore Segment Manager

✅ Technical walkthroughs by Independent Geotechnical Software Consultant Jack Green

✅ Live demo of Seequent’s connected workflow

✅ Interactive Q&A — ask your questions in real time

✅ Audience polling and opinion canvassing

Date/Time

Nov 13, 2025

12am Europe/London

Reserve your spot now and be part of the conversation shaping the future of subsea cable design.



