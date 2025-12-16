Tuesday, December 16, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 16, 2025

Subsea7 Answers Chevron’s Call for Work at Gas Field off Australia

(Credit: Subsea7)

(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project, offshore Australia.

Subsea7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea equipment and associated infrastructure at GS3, at 1,350m water depth.

Project management and engineering work will start immediately, with offshore operations are expected in 2028.

Subsea7 did not reveal the exact value of the contract, but the company deemed it substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

Earlier in December 2025, TechnipFMC also signed a contract with Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the GS 3 project.

Gorgon Stage 3 forms part of Chevron’s ongoing investment in the Gorgon LNG project, one of Australia’s largest natural gas developments, aimed at maintaining production from offshore fields feeding the onshore liquefaction facility.

Located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, Gorgon is a cornerstone asset in Chevron’s global LNG portfolio, supplying gas to markets worldwide.

“This project marks an important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Chevron.

“Building on our local and international capability and experience, we look forward to working collaboratively with Chevron Australia – focusing on safety and quality to optimize reliability, technical integrity and offshore operations – to successfully deliver the Gorgon Stage 3 subsea installation,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.

Related News

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Expands Swedish Cable Accessories Plant Amid Rising Demand

NKT has completed the construction of a new test hall, the expansion of production capacity, and a new office building at…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Chevron’s Gas Project off Australia

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage…

(Credit: TenneT)

GE Vernova, Seatrium Ink TenneT Deal for 2.2GW North Sea Grid Link

A consortium of GE Vernova and Singapore’s Seatrium has secured a major contract from Dutch-German grid operator TenneT to…

Source: Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Maritime Secures LARS Contract with Sea1 Offshore

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a major contract with Sea1 Offshore to deliver Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) for the company’s…

(Credit: Miros)

Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

Miros and Marine Technologies (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on integrating advanced…

(Credit: ACUA Ocean)

UK Backs Development of 145-ft Uncrewed Offshore Support Vessel

A consortium led by UK unmanned vessel developer ACUA Ocean has secured government support to develop a new 145-foot uncrewed offshore support vessel…

Featured Companies

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Uncrewed Maritime Systems in 2026: Unleashing Cooperative AI
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news