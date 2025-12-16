Subsea7 Answers Chevron’s Call for Work at Gas Field off Australia

Subsea7 has secured a contract from Chevron Australia for subsea installation work on the Gorgon Stage 3 (GS3) project, offshore Australia.

Subsea7’s scope of work includes project management, engineering, procurement, fabrication, transportation, installation and pre-commissioning of subsea equipment and associated infrastructure at GS3, at 1,350m water depth.

Project management and engineering work will start immediately, with offshore operations are expected in 2028.

Subsea7 did not reveal the exact value of the contract, but the company deemed it substantial, meaning its value is between $150 million and $300 million.

Earlier in December 2025, TechnipFMC also signed a contract with Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the GS 3 project.

Gorgon Stage 3 forms part of Chevron’s ongoing investment in the Gorgon LNG project, one of Australia’s largest natural gas developments, aimed at maintaining production from offshore fields feeding the onshore liquefaction facility.

Located off the northwest coast of Western Australia, Gorgon is a cornerstone asset in Chevron’s global LNG portfolio, supplying gas to markets worldwide.

“This project marks an important milestone and reinforces our long-term strategic engagement with Chevron.

“Building on our local and international capability and experience, we look forward to working collaboratively with Chevron Australia – focusing on safety and quality to optimize reliability, technical integrity and offshore operations – to successfully deliver the Gorgon Stage 3 subsea installation,” said David Bertin, Senior Vice President for Subsea7 Global Projects Centre East.