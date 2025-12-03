Wednesday, December 3, 2025
 
Miros, Marine Tech Agree to Develop Next-Gen Marine Sensing Systems

(Credit: Miros)

Miros and Marine Technologies (MT) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on integrating advanced marine sensing technologies with MT’s vessel control and smart-ship systems, the companies said on Wednesday.

The agreement, which involves no financial commitments, outlines the companies’ intent to combine Miros’ real-time ocean sensing, wave and current monitoring, and oil spill detection technologies with MT’s footprint in offshore vessel control and dynamic positioning systems.

Both firms said the partnership could lead to future cooperation in areas such as vessel performance optimization and offshore wind operations.

“This agreement marks the beginning of what we believe will be a transformative partnership for both companies.

“Marine Technologies has a remarkable track record in vessel control and, by combining their systems expertise with our sensor technology, we can efficiently bring powerful new capabilities to vessel operators worldwide. Driving safer, more efficient, and more sustainable offshore operations is core to Miros’ being, and this MoU further solidifies that mission,” said Marius Five Aarset, CEO of Miros.

MT, which is owned by the same group as Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and acts as its in-house marine electronics provider, supports a fleet of roughly 300 vessels operating mainly in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

Under the MoU, Miros’ Wavex systems will be pre-installed for activation within MT’s dynamic positioning systems and offered in an OEM-style configuration.

MT will also distribute Miros’ WaveSystem and Oil Spill Detection technologies through its global channels, and the two companies will explore joint development of applications such as vessel performance analytics and offshore wind walk-to-work solutions.

“Our companies share a passion for innovation, a drive to deliver real operational value and with this MoU we now have a framework in place to quickly deliver technology that will reshape the way offshore operations are conducted.

“The potential we see here, especially when it comes to integrating real-time sea-state data with DP and performance systems, is enormous and I can’t wait to see this partnership bear fruit” added Jan Mikalsen, CEO of Marine Technologies.

