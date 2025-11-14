Friday, November 14, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 14, 2025

Seaturns Advances Full-Scale Wave Energy Trials in France

(Credit: Seaturns)

(Credit: Seaturns)

French wave energy startup Seaturns has started preparations for Phase II of its full-scale sea trials at an operational site off the Gironde estuary in Nouvelle-Aquitaine, moving its technology a step closer to commercial deployment.

The trial zone, located within the Port of Bordeaux’s jurisdiction, was selected for its favorable wave conditions and logistical access.

Regional authorities and the Grand Port Maritime de Bordeaux are providing institutional and technical support for the demonstration phase, which will require environmental and visual impact studies ahead of securing a temporary maritime occupation permit.

Seaturns, headquartered in Bordeaux, is conducting the program in its home region after ending its collaboration with the Open-C Foundation when the parties failed to reach agreement on testing conditions at an offshore site near Saint-Nazaire. The company said the shift allows it to concentrate fully on the Nouvelle-Aquitaine project.

Phase II follows a 1:4-scale demonstrator tested in 2023 at IFREMER’s site in Brest. The new full-scale trials aim to validate the floater’s dynamic behaviour, test maintenance and operational procedures, and confirm the performance and reliability of the power take-off system under real sea conditions.

Results from the campaign are expected to support Seaturns’ goal of industrializing and commercializing its wave energy technology by the end of 2026.

Related News

Orbital Marine Power’s O2 2-megawatt tidal stream turbine. © Orbital Marine Power/FORCE

Canada’s First Tidal Energy Array Authorized Using Adaptive Regulatory Framework

Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has issued a Fisheries Act Authorization to Eauclaire Tidal Ltd. to deploy up to three…

Fulmar Explorer (Credit: SeaBird Exploration)

SeaBird Exploration’s Fulmar Explorer to Remain on OBN Duty

Norwegian marine seismic survey services firm SeaBird Exploration, part of SED Energy Holdings, has secured a contract extension…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro's Profit Beats Estimates Amid Offshore Wind Concerns

Dutch geological data specialist Fugro reported stronger-than-expected core earnings on Friday, but cautioned that worsening…

(Credit: Pharos Offshore Group)

Pharos Offshore Expands Subsea Trenching Fleet with New Unit

Pharos Offshore Group has expanded its subsea trenching fleet with the acquisition of the 620-horsepower UTV620 jet trencher…

First export cable pull-in - Enshore Subsea’s CMOS Installer at Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

First Export Cable Laid at Scotland’s 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm

Enshore Subsea has installed the first of two offshore export cables at Inch Cape offshore wind farm, using the CMOS Installer…

Load out of compressor station cooler modules and flow control module at OneSubsea Horsoy, witnessed by Shell and OneSubsea team (Credit: Shell)

Subsea Compression and the Ormen Lange Moon Landing

The inauguration of a world-record subsea compression system in Norway in August 2025 marked a pioneering leap in engineering.

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Automation Technician

● TESS

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news