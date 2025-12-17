Wednesday, December 17, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 17, 2025

Profiling Survey of the Columbia River Project Site Completed

Source: CSA

Source: CSA

Marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. (CSA) has completed a sediment profile imaging (SPI)/plan view (PV) survey of an 85-mile stretch of the Columbia River.

The survey, conducted between The Dalles, Oregon to Vancouver, Washington, supports planning for the Cascade Renewable Transmission (CRT) Project, a proposed underwater and underground transmission line capable of transferring approximately 1,100 MW of energy beneath the Columbia River to the Portland area.

This environmental baseline survey, awarded to CSA by HDR on behalf of the CRT Project, utilized CSA’s exclusive SPI/PV technology.

This specialized capability is led by CSA Senior Scientist and Director of SPI Services, Ian Stupakoff, who brings more than a decade of experience using SPI equipment.

Led by Stupakoff, the field team deployed CSA's SPI/PV camera system to acquire two types of images. The SPI camera captures vertical profiles of the sediment producing high‑resolution images that reveal a cross‑section of sediment layers, textures, redox boundaries, subsurface organisms, and estimates of bioturbation depth, without disturbing the sediment’s natural structure. In contrast, PV images provide plan-view perspectives that reveal grain types, shell deposits, surface morphology, and visible organisms.

"The SPI/PV system is incredibly versatile, and we have already successfully used it to study sediment conditions in a diverse range of marine environments, from shallow inland marshlands to deep oceans,” said Stupakoff.

The 400+ images captured from the Columbia River are now being examined by CSA Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) for sediment composition, fauna, and submerged aquatic vegetation to produce a precise map and environmental baseline of the riverbed to help inform planning and design of the CRT project.

The investment in SPI/PV technology services comes during a moment of significant expansion for CSA, as the company continues to diversify its service offering.

"While CSA is perhaps better known for planning and executing marine scientific survey projects in coastal and offshore waters, many of our SMEs and Senior Scientists have extensive experience in investigating freshwater ecosystems," said Gordon Stevens, CSA President. "This is an exciting period of growth for CSA, and we continue to invest in tech-led survey specialisms across all types of marine environments. Establishing our SPI/PV services is just the latest example of CSA’s response to market demand for comprehensive multidisciplinary survey capabilities under one roof."

Related News

Capt. Charlie MacVean with some of his USS SEAWOLF (SSN575) divers. (Photograph courtesy of John Freeman.)

In Memoriam: Captain Charles Robert MacVean, USN, (Ret.), PhD

The book, Blind Man’s Bluff, describes the secret USN submarine operations known as “The Projects.” It begins with the opening line…

Figure 1. Ocean Networks Canada’s hydrophone and Dalhousie University’s Deep Acoustic Lander are used to monitor hydrothermal vents. Brendan Smith and his Ph.D. advisor, Prof. David Barclay, used hydrophones operated by Ocean Networks Canada in the Pacific Ocean and the European Multidisciplinary Seafloor and water column Observatory in the Atlantic Ocean to monitor two vents on the seafloor. Photo: Ocean Networks Canada

Battery Power Management and Control

The management of DC power is one of the basic challenges in designing an autonomous ocean lander. We can go pretty far down…

Critical undersea cables are vulnerable to sabotage. Credit: Adobe Stock/jesada

Subsea Cable Sabotage: Underwater, Underprotected, and Under Attack!

Around the 6th September 2025, 15 undersea cables in Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea were severed, resulting in increased…

Source: Sonardyne

USV Provides Near Real-Time Deep Ocean Current Observations

A new way to monitor previously hidden, but disruptive, deep ocean currents in near-real-time has been proven by a recently…

Source: NORBIT

NORBIT Introduces WINGHEAD X Sonar

Building on the success of its WINGHEAD sonar platform, NORBIT has introduced the latest addition to its multibeam WINGHEAD…

Image courtesy Colonel Rachael Hoagland

Hull Cleaning Robotics: Army Beats Navy – the Hegseth Way!

Sticking to legacy tactics won't beat China — adopt Secretary Hegseth's and the Army initiatives or surrender the edge.In a recent address…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Gavia AUV: Modular Autonomy for Global Naval Defense
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news