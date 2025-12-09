U.S. Army ERDC Seeks Shoreline Restoration Proposals at Naval Support Area (NSA) Cutler

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) is currently seeking expertise for several projects, including an opportunity for Advancing Shoreline Resilience at Naval Support Area Cutler.

Weather-related events have resulted in significant erosion and shoreline degradation which threaten the infrastructure of the Naval Support Area (NSA) in Cutler, Maine. Due to harsh weather, this region has been considered inhospitable for the use of natural and hybrid infrastructure. ERDC seeks expert technical support and innovation to develop a new application for natural and hybrid infrastructure (NHI) technology and methodology for NHI placement.

The goal of this effort is to identify solutions capable of reducing shoreline erosion and improving resilience through integrated NHI and conventional designs that meet performance, regulatory, and cost requirements.

Coastline of proposed project site at NSA Cutler. © ERDCWERX

ERDC invites pre-proposals that must meet the following eligibility and other requirements:

The applicant team shall comprise a range of competencies required for development of NHI and conventional infrastructure along with expertise to evaluate anticipated performance of the proposed intervention. Example team representatives include, but are not limited to: field practitioners with experience applying large scale NHI interventions in a diverse number of coastal landscapes and settings; scientists and engineers with experience quantifying engineering performance of NHI and conventional infrastructure; and personnel with expertise developing state and Federal permit applications (and all supporting permit application exhibits) for NHI projects to include conversations, presentations, and negotiations with respective agency representatives.

Applicants are encouraged to submit evidence of previously successful efforts that include, but are not limited to: 1) development of NHI project concepts and designs, 2) successful acquisition of Federal and state permits in association with NHI, and 3) successful construction of NHI projects.

Applicant team should be knowledgeable about Federal and state regulatory permitting that governs the placement of NHI and conventional infrastructure in Maine’s coastal landscapes. Knowledge and experience with procuring environmental permits for work conducted at military installations is also required.

Development of the NHI and conventional infrastructure intervention(s) must consider existing and future conditions of Little Machias Bay and the landscape that comprises and surrounds the NSA Cutler installation.

Applicants should submit evidence that highlight previous work pursuing innovative NHI strategies in cold regions and/or other extreme weather environments (e.g., Arctic and sub-Arctic environments).

Applicants are responsible for conducting work under applicable laws and regulations and obtaining all necessary federal, state, and local permits for any proposed sampling or testing needed to better understand the dynamics of the Little Machias Bay and coastline at NSA Cutler. Applicants are also responsible for coordination with ERDC, responsible USACE Districts, NSA Cutler, and State of Maine agencies, and other local and Federal agencies, as required, for an assessment of environmental effects of any proposed action at the installation.

Not required, but highly desired:

Applicants are encouraged to describe any additional field work or data collection activities that would be pursued in support of achieving outcomes described in the section titled, ‘Desired End-state’. Please see section titled, “Background” for a listing of information and data that will be provided to the successful vendor(s).

Applicants are encouraged to describe how the proposed activities leverage existing Federal and state data and/or any ongoing programs and activities of Federal and State agencies.

Applicants are encouraged to identify quantitative and qualitative success criteria for each project task and objective; identification of go/no-go decision points over the proposed project timeline are also desirable.

Applicants must be registered on SAM.gov. The Purpose of Registration on SAM.gov should reflect all awards.

Estimated Government Funding Profile

Up to $2,100,000 may be available for all awards under this announcement. The Government may elect to issue multiple awards.

All resultant contracts will be firm-fixed price. All items, technologies, and services (including research and development) procured via this CSO are treated as commercial. Applicants from universities and/or non-profit organizations should be aware that commercial clauses will be integrated into the award and should coordinate proposals with associated legal counsel prior to submission.

Estimated Period of Performance

30 months maximum for multi-year awards. Multi-year proposals may be submitted. Based on the proposals received, the Government reserves the right to award the full period of performance for selected projects or only the initial year(s).

Evaluation Criteria

Submissions will be evaluated based on the criteria described in the CSO Solicitation document.

Evaluations will be conducted by ERDC subject matter experts.

All resultant contracts will be firm-fixed price. All items, technologies, and services (including research and development) procured via this CSO are treated as commercial. Applicants from universities and/or non-profit organizations should be aware that commercial clauses will be integrated into the award and should coordinate proposals with associated legal counsel prior to submission.

Submission deadline: January 9, 2026, at 10:00 AM CT

Project details & submission: https://www.erdcwerx.org/advancing-shoreline-resilience/