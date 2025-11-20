Thursday, November 20, 2025
 
NOAA to Hold Keel-Laying Ceremony for New Charting, Mapping Vessel

© NOAA

© NOAA

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will celebrate the keel-laying for Navigator, the second of two new charting and mapping vessels being constructed for NOAA. The vessel is being built by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC., in Houma, Louisiana.

The keel-laying is a centuries-old maritime tradition that formally recognizes the start of a ship's construction. During the ceremony, the initials of the ship’s sponsor will be welded onto a steel plate that will be incorporated into the ship during construction.

Background

NOAA is adding two new charting and mapping vessels to the NOAA fleet: Surveyor is expected to be completed in 2027 and Navigator in 2028. The ships will be used primarily for ocean mapping and nautical charting as part of NOAA’s mission to deliver tools and information to help mariners safely navigate the nation’s ports and harbors.

WHEN

Dec. 4, 2025, 1:30 p.m. CST

WHERE

International WorkBoat Show

Ernest N. Morial Convention Center

900 Convention Center Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130

WHO

  • Rear Admiral Chad Cary, director, NOAA Commissioned Officer Corps and NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations
  • Additional speakers invited

RSVP

Media interested in attending must contact Keeley Belva no later than Dec. 2. 

