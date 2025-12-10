Wednesday, December 10, 2025
 
New Wave Media

December 10, 2025

Viridien Set for Seismic Reimaging of Block 22 Offshore Angola

Map showing location of Viridien’s new Angola reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data).

Map showing location of Viridien’s new Angola reimaging program (Credit: Viridien Earth Data).

Viridien has announced a new multi-client seismic reimaging program over Angola’s highly prospective offshore block 22 to support the country’s upcoming licensing round.

The 4,300 sq km high-end data set will bring valuable insight into underexplored structures along the Atlantic Hinge zone, following the same trend as the proven Cameia and Golfinho fields.

Fast-track results are scheduled for delivery in Q1 2026 and final products in Q3/Q4 2026.

Viridien will reimage the block 22 data set with its latest proven proprietary technologies, including time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, Q-Kirchhoff and advanced deghosting and demultiple.

This data will complement its 2,900 sq km of data over nearby block 20/11, giving operators access to a combined regional coverage of over 7,200 sq km of ultramodern broadband PSDM data to conduct regional pre-salt and post-salt play evaluation in the Kwanza Basin.

“Viridien is delighted to continue its strong relationship with Angola's national energy agency, ANPG (Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis), and longstanding presence in Angola by committing to this new reimaging project which will support their important upcoming licensing round.

“We have the most modern 3D broadband seismic data available offshore Angola and will continue to generate value from it to provide critical support for industry decision-making and help to increase exploration success,” said Dechun Lin, Head of Earth Data, Viridien.

Related News

(Credit: PacWave)

PacWave Inks ‘Historic’ US Wave Power Purchase Deal

PacWave, administered by Oregon State University, has signed a power purchase agreement with the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA)…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Concludes Surveys for Adriatic Sea Offshore Wind Farm

Fugro has completed geophysical and archaeological surveys for Energia Wind 2020 to support the development of the Rimini…

(Credit: CorPower)

Dieseko, CorPower Joint Project to Streamline Offshore Anchor Installations

Dieseko Group and CorPower Ocean have formed a strategic consortium to launch VibroDrive+, a research project aimed at improving…

(Credit: Sonardyne)

Sonardyne Takes Charge of Passive Seismic Monitoring for UK’s First CCS Site

Sonardyne will provide passive seismic monitoring services for the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) at the Endurance…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Getting Ready for Multi-Client 3D Survey Offshore Brazil

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has outlined plans for the start of Pelotas Norte Phase I multi-client 3D survey in the Pelotas Basin…

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Ørsted)

Ørsted to License Low-Noise Monopile Installation Tech, Inks Deal with Luxcara

Ørsted has launched its new offshore installation technology platform, Osonic, after signing a preferred supplier agreement…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

It’s going to get harder to hide

Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news