Kongsberg Maritime Secures LARS Contract with Sea1 Offshore

Kongsberg Maritime has signed a major contract with Sea1 Offshore to deliver Launch and Recovery Systems (LARS) for the company’s four new offshore construction vessels. Each vessel will be equipped with two advanced LARS units, supporting subsea construction and ROV operations.

The scope of supply per vessel includes two telescopic A-frames, fully electrical umbilical winches, energy efficient hydraulic power units, and a dedicated control system. Each system offers a safe working load of 15 tonnes (vehicle dry weight) and winch cable capacity of 4,500 meters, ensuring robust performance for deep-water operations.

Kongsberg Maritime’s LARS solutions provide controlled launch and recovery even in challenging sea states. The systems are designed with a compact and modular approach, making them easy to integrate on different vessel types while maintaining high durability and minimizing downtime.

The inclusion of hydraulic power units with frequency control reduces emissions and energy consumption. Advanced control systems provide precise and responsive handling, enabling safe and accurate operations for complex subsea tasks.



