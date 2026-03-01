 
New Wave Media

March 1, 2026

Memorial Stone Placed at Grave of Antarctic Pioneer Captain John King Davis

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

Source: Australian Antarctic Division

A new memorial stone and plaque have been placed at the grave of Captain John King Davis, one of the mostly highly decorated navigators and mariners in the history of Antarctic exploration.

Davis served as Chief Officer under Ernest Shackleton during the British Antarctic Nimrod Expedition in 1907 and captained the SY Aurora during the Australasian Antarctic Expedition in 1911, led by Sir Douglas Mawson.

Despite his contributions, Captain Davis’s grave at the Melbourne General Cemetery has remained unmarked since his death in 1967.

Earlier this month, members of the ANARE Club, including President Rebecca Jeffcoat, attended a ceremony at the grave site to unveil the new monument.

“Captain John King Davis was central to Australia’s earliest Antarctic achievements,” Jeffcoat said. “His seamanship, judgement and quiet leadership under extreme conditions helped shape the course of Antarctic exploration.

“Recognising his legacy is not simply about marking a grave — it is about ensuring that future generations understand the depth of Australia’s maritime and Antarctic heritage. We owe it to pioneers like Davis to remember their courage, skill, and enduring contribution to Australia’s Antarctic story.”

Davis research station, one of Australia’s three Antarctic stations, is named after Captain Davis.

Expeditioners currently working there sent a wreath to the rededication service, presented on their behalf by Esther Rodewald, Davis Station Leader in 2020/21.

Related News

The exhibition floor at Oceanology International 2024. © 2024 - ASV Photography Ltd / Oceanology International

Oceanology International 2026 Brings Ashore New COAST Focus

Oceanology International (Oi), the world’s leading forum for ocean science, engineering and technology, is returning for its 57th year…

Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Rising expectations: A deep dive on underwater vehicles

Underwater vehicles have solidified their position, with autonomous and remotely operated platforms becoming core operational tools across offshore…

The Aquark team on board the HMS Pursuer. Credit: Aquark

The Coldest Place in the Universe

A UK company has reached a temperature of minus 273.149996°C in the quantum technology it uses in its atomic clock, effectively…

R/V Endeavor. Credit: URI Photo

Retiring the R/V Endeavor: Celebrating a Lifetime of Accomplishments and Memories

In September 2025, R/V Endeavor, the University of Rhode Island's (URI) research vessel, sailed on her 736th and final voyage…

The USGS Wave Glider on mission equipped with Sonardyne GNSS-A instrumentation. Credit: USGS

Monitoring the Restless Earth for the Next “Big One”

When the 8.2 magnitude Chignik earthquake hit off the coast of Alaska in 2021, it was a big warning signal.The largest earthquake…

A U.S. Navy Global Autonomous Reconnaissance Craft (GARC) maneuvers in the Atlantic Ocean during UNITAS 2025, the 66th iteration of the world’s longest-running multinational maritime exercise. (Official U.S. Navy photo)

New Year, New Gear: Threats, Modularity, and Agility to Drive Subsea Defense in 2026

The year 2025 will be remembered as one of accelerating technological evolution and mounting geopolitical strain in the maritime domain.

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
The annual Oceanographic issue explores deep sea oxygen research, sonar technology, carbon sequestration, and subsea defense trends.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

DORI: Just Keep Swimming
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Alaska Boat Captain-Prince William Sound

● Pangaea Adventures
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2026 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news