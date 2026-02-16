Tuesday, February 17, 2026
 
Climate Change: A Decade After the Paris Agreement

Source: WMO

Ten years after the Paris Agreement took effect in 2015, newly released climate datasets show the world warming at an accelerating pace, with 2025 ranking among the three hottest years ever recorded, and sea‑ice, ocean heat and sea levels crossing new thresholds.

Efforts to limit climate-damaging fossil fuels have not been enough and the world is on course to miss its climate goals. Data from some of the world's leading scientific agencies show global warming has sped up markedly since the mid‑2010s.

EMISSIONS: A WIDENING GAP

The World Meteorological Organization's (WMO) Global Atmosphere Watch network shows concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide climbing to record highs, driving the temperature spike observed from 2023 to 2025, scientists say.

Global fossil fuel carbon dioxide emissions are projected to climb to a record 38.1 billion tonnes in 2025, driven by rising coal, oil and gas use despite rapid growth in renewable energy, according to the latest Global Carbon Budget report.

The report — produced by an international team of more than 130 scientists — estimates global fossil fuel CO₂ emissions will rise 1.1% next year, pushing atmospheric CO₂ concentrations to roughly 52% above pre‑industrial levels.

Researchers warn there is only room for about 170 billion more tonnes of CO₂ — equivalent to roughly four years of emissions at current rates - if the world wants to cap global warming at 1.5° Celsius above the pre-industrial average.

Regional trends are mixed: emissions are projected to increase in China, India, the United States and the European Union, while falling in Japan.

TEMPERATURES: A DECADE OF ACCELERATION

NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) said the Earth's surface in 2025 was 1.19°C above the 1951–1980 average, effectively tying with 2023 as one of the warmest years ever measured.

The WMO's consolidated dataset places 2025 at 1.44°C above pre‑industrial levels, ranking it among the top-three warmest years over the 176 years of recorded temperatures.

ARCTIC: RAPID COLLAPSE OF SEA ICE

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) 2025 Arctic Report Card confirmed that October 2024–September 2025 was the warmest period since 1900, and the region continues to warm more than twice as fast as the global average.

Sea‑ice extent reached the lowest winter maximum ever recorded in March 2025, at about 14.47 million square kilometers, according to the U.S. National Ice Center.

OCEANS: HEAT AND RISING SEAS

The oceans absorbed record amounts of heat in 2025, setting a new global high for upper‑ocean heat content, according to NOAA and Berkeley Earth.

Sea levels, measured by tide gauges and satellites, continue to rise. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projects a 0.20–0.29 meter rise by 2050 relative to 1995–2014.

About 90% of excess heat from global warming is stored in the ocean, making ocean heat a critical indicator of climate change. Regionally, WMO says about 33% of the global ocean area ranked among its historical (1958–2025) top three warmest conditions, while about 57% fell within the top five, including the tropical and South Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, North Indian Ocean, and Southern Oceans, underscoring the broad ocean warming across basins.


(Reuters and staff)

