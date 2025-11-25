Tuesday, November 25, 2025
 
Fugro Wraps Up Survey at Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind Farm

(Credit: RWE)

(Credit: RWE)

Fugro has completed the geotechnical site investigations at the eastern array of Dogger Bank South Wind Farm, off UK.

Fugro’s five-vessel campaign gathered core samples and cone penetration tests (CPT) data up to 50 meters below the seabed.

According to RWE, which is developing the project together with partner Masdar, the results of the campaign will provide vital insights for designing turbine and platform foundations.

Dogger Bank South (DBS) consists of two offshore wind farms - DBS East and DBS West - with an estimated combined capacity of 3 GW.

RWE leads both DBS projects, overseeing development, construction, and operations on behalf of partners RWE and Abu Dhabi's Masdar.

The projects are located on Dogger Bank, a shallow area of the North Sea over 100km off the North East coast of England.

In July 2025, the U.K. Planning Inspectorate has concluded its six-month Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project (NSIP) examination period for the DBS offshore wind farms, with the consent decision expected soon.

