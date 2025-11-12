Wednesday, November 12, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 12, 2025

Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

© Seequent

© Seequent

Join Seequent for a free webinar and a deep dive into offshore wind cable burial risk and ground modeling innovation.

This session, in conjunction with Offshore Engineer, will offer actionable insights, live demos, and expert opinions on:

  • Why cable heat matters — from environmental impact to dynamic rating
  • How to build better ground models using connected workflows and 3D subsurface data
  • How thermal analysis drives smarter decisions with predictive modeling for route design and optimization

Discover how advanced 3D ground modeling is transforming offshore site characterization and helping engineers make smarter, faster decisions

Date/Time

November 13, 2025

12pm Europe/London 

Reserve your spot now and be part of the conversation shaping the future of subsea cable design.

If you can’t make it no problem, register anyway so you can get the recorded version.

Related News

Credit: Sofar Ocean/ARII

Sofar Ocean, ARII Host Coastal Hazards Webinar

Sofar Ocean and Atlantic Resillience Innovation Institute will host a webinar on November 13th at 11 AM PST / 2 PM EST. In this webinar, Dr.

Source: Indeximate

Analytics System for Subsea Power Cable Maintenance Launched

Indeximate, a provider of fiber sensing-based subsea power cable health monitoring to the offshore wind energy industry,…

© Subsea Supplies

Subsea Supplies Signs European Distribution Agreement with Innerspace

Subsea Supplies has signed a new contract with Innerspace to become its exclusive UK and European distributor and certified…

© North Atlantic right whale “Lasagna” (Catalog #3550) is named for his wavy fluke blades that look like a lasagna noodle. CREDIT: New England Aquarium and Canadian Whale Institute, taken under DFO Canada SARA permit

Scientists Unveil New Names for 18 North Atlantic Right Whales

Scientists at the New England Aquarium are unveiling a new slate of named North Atlantic right whales, an annual tradition…

© Teledyne Marine Vehicles

Teledyne Marine Vehicles Expands Direct-to-Customer Service, Support in the United Kingdom

Teledyne Marine Vehicles has announced a major expansion of its direct-to-customer service capabilities in the United Kingdom…

First export cable pull-in - Enshore Subsea’s CMOS Installer at Inch Cape’s offshore substation platform (Credit: Inch Cape Offshore)

First Export Cable Laid at Scotland’s 1.1GW Offshore Wind Farm

Enshore Subsea has installed the first of two offshore export cables at Inch Cape offshore wind farm, using the CMOS Installer…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news