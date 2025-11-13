Thursday, November 13, 2025
 
PXGEO Inks Two Seismic Acquisition Contracts with Petrobras off Brazil

(Credit: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO has signed two significant contracts with Petrobras-led consortia, to deliver seismic data acquisition and monitoring services in the Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The projects will run consecutively in 2026 with PXGEO deploying its proprietary MNode 4C ocean bottom node (OBN) technology as part of the scope.

The company’s MNode technology delivers a 300-day battery life, enabling extended deployment time, which is well suited for larger, more complex surveys.

The enhanced operating time means surveys can run uninterrupted for extended periods, reducing the need for frequent retrieval and redeployment and projects with timelines challenged by high levels of environmental standby, according to the company.

"These latest contracts are a significant win for PXGEO as we consolidate our presence in Brazil with MNode technology benefiting Petrobras and its partners.

“OBN technology is widely recognized for delivering the seismic clarity needed to tackle intricate geology. Operators can better identify bypassed hydrocarbons, track fluid movement within the reservoir, and monitor compaction with confidence.

“Armed with these insights, our customers can make informed decisions to optimize reservoir performance and maximize recovery rates in both new and mature fields, knowing that MNode endurance allows them to design and execute projects with optimal timing and cost control,” said Brent O’Brien, Head of Sales - Americas at PXGEO.

