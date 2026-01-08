Thursday, January 8, 2026
 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2026

SMD Books ROV, Trencher Orders for Asia’s Offshore Wind Sector

SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)

SMD bespoke multi-tool hard ground trencher (Credit: SMD)

Subsea technology and services firm SMD has secured a multi‑vehicle contract in Asia’s emerging offshore wind sector, marking a milestone with the region’s first electric work‑class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) purchase.

The deal will see delivery of one of SMD’s bespoke multi‑tool hard ground trenchers and an electric work‑class ROV, the Quantum EV, a first for the Asian market. The vehicles are designed to support subsea trenching and inspection operations associated with offshore wind farm construction.

Electric work‑class ROVs are increasingly used in offshore energy markets as operators seek systems that reduce carbon emissions and lower operating costs compared with traditional hydraulic vehicles. The trenchers will support cable burial and seabed preparation, key tasks in offshore wind farm development.

“We are delighted to collaborate with another new offshore wind client in Asia. Having worked with telecommunications companies in this region for several decades, we have a thorough understanding of the terrain and challenges our customers face in local waters,” said Matthew Woodward, business development manager at SMD.

Asia’s offshore wind market is poised for rapid growth as countries in the region seek to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, aligning with global targets for clean energy and emissions reduction.

Related News

(Credit: DOF Group)

DOF Bags Two Deals in Asia-Pacific Region

Norwegian offshore vessel owner and subsea services provider DOF Group has secured two contracts for its vessels and services…

R/V Falkor (too) following a bow reconstruction that significantly improves the precision and reliability of the ship’s sonar systems in capturing high-quality mapping data, even in challenging weather conditions. Photo: Misha Vallejo Prut/Schmidt Ocean Institute

Schmidt Ocean Institute Advances R/V Falkor (too)’s Mapping Capabilities

Schmidt Ocean Institute announced it has mapped two million square kilometers of seafloor — about the size of Greenland — and this year…

(Credit: Tekmar Group)

Tekmar Secures Over $9M Offshore Wind Cable Protection Deal

Asset protection technology and offshore energy services provider Tekmar Group has signed a contract worth over $9 million…

Ocean Infinity Armada 86-meter vessel 8606 (Credit: Ocean Infinity)

Ocean Infinity Takes Delivery of Final Armada Fleet Vessel

Ocean Infinity has reached a significant milestone with the delivery of the final vessel in its 14-vessel Armada fleet, featuring…

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Chevron’s Gas Project off Australia

TechnipFMC has been awarded a significant contract by Chevron to supply Subsea 2.0 production systems for the Gorgon Stage…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Gets Streamer 4D Job Offshore Brazil

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has secured a streamer 4D contract in the Campos Basin, offshore Brazil.A Ramform vessel…

Featured Companies

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…
As 2025 comes to a close, MTR explores trends for 2026 and the newest products and vessels in the maritime industry.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Uncrewed Maritime Systems in 2026: Unleashing Cooperative AI
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news