Exail Sells Drix H-9 USV to European Client

Marine robotics technologies specialist Exail has sold its DriX H-9 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) for civil offshore operations to a European client.

The DriX H-9, equipped with a Multibeam Echosounder (MBES), Side Scan Sonar (SSS), Sub-Bottom Profiler (SBP) and magnetometer, will be deployed for offshore infrastructure survey operations.

Exail’s DriX series, comprising the H-8, H-9 and O-16 models, addresses the evolving needs of the offshore market, with each platform offering different endurance and payload capacities, which allows operators to select the most suitable configuration for their mission profile.

The DriX H-9 is particularly suited for complex offshore survey operations, combining long endurance with the ability to carry a full geophysical sensor suite while reducing operational costs and environmental impact.

“Our approach to better serve offshore customer requirements by offering a range of USVs with various endurance and payload capacities is clearly gaining momentum. With the DriX H-9, clients can operate over the horizon with up to 20 days of endurance while deploying a complete geophysical spread including MBES, SSS, SBP and magnetometer,” said Olivier Cervantes, VP Maritime Autonomy Solutions at Exail.